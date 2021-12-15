Ubisoft Finally Confirms A Splinter Cell Remake Is In The Works

Ubisoft finally confirmed the news that fans have been hoping to happen for years as Splinter Cell is getting a remake. The team made the announcement that they were working on the game at their Toronto offices with a lengthy video going over the series, as well as a robust QA& with the development team. Not to mention promoting the fact that they are currently hiring people to join their team to help make the modern-day version. This means whatever development the game is in, it's super early and we're probably not seeing this thing for the next two to three years. You can check out the entire Q&A here as we have a snippet below.

How are you approaching Splinter Cell as a remake? What makes it a remake and not a remaster?

Matt West: To me, a remake takes what you'd do in a remaster and goes a little bit further with it. The original Splinter Cell has a lot that was amazing and revolutionary at the time it came out, 19 years ago. The gaming public now has an even more refined palate. So, I think it kind of has to be a remake as opposed to a remaster. Although we're still in the very earliest stages of development, what we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity. So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world. How do we make sure that new fans are able to pick up the controller and dive right in, and fall in love with the game and the world right from the get-go?

Peter Handrinos: From a tech perspective, if I had to boil it down to a couple of words in terms of the difference, what we're doing is exploration and innovation here. We've got a new engine and a new console lifecycle to take advantage of, so the tech is one area that we don't want stuck in the past.

MW: The phrase "Stealth Action Redefined" from the original game has actually proven to be a really valuable North Star for us. We're able to, for example, apply that to what Peter was just saying, as far as being able to prototype and innovate and test some stuff out. That is very much in keeping with us redefining what stealth action is going to feel like for a modern audience.