Ubisoft Has Launched An Improved Monopoly Title

Ubisoft has launched an updated and improved version of the game Monopoly, taking the next-gen step with improvements and new features

Ubisoft, along with Hasbro, has launched an all-new, updated, and improved Monopoly title for modern PC and console platforms. Simply being called Monopoly, this is essentially the next step after the company's long-running title, Monopoly Plus, brought a robust version of the game to players with online options. While this version still has some hallmarks of the previous game with animations, an evolving board based on property status, and online multiplayer, they have simplified it a bit to feel like a home game you're playing with friends and family on the back porch.

We're sure that somewhere down the line, there will be updates to add more content and versions. If it were up to us, we'd love access to ALL of the game tokens that have ever been used in the traditional game in its entire franchise. We want the statue, the cannon, and the airplane back from the Parker Bros. days! Not to mention it would be fun playing as the chalice, the trolley car, and the lantern again. We have more info and the trailer here as the game is available For PC via Steam, Ubisoft Connect, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, Ubisoft+, and Amazon Luna.

Monopoly

Enjoy the feel of an authentic tabletop experience in the digital realm with family and friends. Play with up to six players in person or take matches online to compete against property moguls from around the world. The Monopoly digital game is designed to be the perfect game night activity – players can choose to share a single controller or have each use their own. While moving around the board, players can admire the neighborhood and watch as it transforms before their eyes, from sunny mornings to stormy nights. Losing badly? Flip the board and try again. Explore every nook and cranny of the city to uncover hidden tokens, and keep an eye out for Mr. Monopoly, who may be hiding in plain sight!

Need to change things up? Customize the Monopoly experience by choosing your favorite dice and token aesthetic, or by crafting homemade rules. The Monopoly digital game has multiple features that allow players to curate their gameplay experience, from Fast Mode that forces players to switch strategies to Speed Die that allows for faster board progression and shorter matches. With new ways to play and a growing list of culturally relevant editions, there truly is a Monopoly for everyone.

