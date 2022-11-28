Ubisoft Will Launch Oddballers In Late January 2023

Ubisoft confirmed today that they will be releasing their new dodgeball-themed game Oddballers for PC and consoles this January. This game will take the punishing sport and change things up a bit, as this is a different kind of dodgeball game. There are elements of this that old-schoolers will get some callbacks to as it will remind you of Super Dodge Ball on the NES, but there are a lot of new and modern mechanics here that will take you from the standard court into the absurd and extraordinary. You'll have various arenas to choose from, a variety of mini-games, and some of the weirdest and most challenging environments that include electric fences, explosive gas tanks, and tennis ball launchers. You can check out more about it below as the game will be released on January 26th, 2023.

"Bend your knees, thrust your hips, and gather your best frienemies – it's time for an intense dose of hard-hitting, multiplayer dodgeball action! OddBallers is a hilariously charming and totally bonkers party game where each round is a new, absurd type of dodgeball. Packed with crazy mini-games, OddBallers invites players into a reimagined party game where anything can — and WILL — happen. While the rules change from arena to arena, one thing stays the same: grab whatever you can find and catapult your projectiles directly into the faces of your friends. Snag your snazziest party hat & hang onto your pants — this is OddBallers!"

"Up to six players can compete locally on the Switch, and up to four players on other platforms. For long-distance competitions, dodgeballers can also play OddBallers online, taking on opponents around the world. Each match also comes with customizable accessibility features, allowing players to adjust match length and difficulty. Players can also customize their avatar, celebratory dance moves, and choose which mini-game to play thanks to OddBaller's custom mode."