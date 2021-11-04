UFC 4 Adds Several Legendary Fighters With Prime Icons Update

Plus, every player who logs in to UFC 4 from November 4-30 will snag a Prime Icon Customization pack for their account. The pack includes vanity items and more to help you personalize your UFC 4 experience and honor these iconic fighters.

ANDERSON SILVA

The Brazilian former middleweight champion still holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history, a record unlikely to be broken anytime soon. Notable for his striking prowess, Silva currently holds many of UFC's striking records.

ALISTAIR OVEREEM

The Dutch heavyweight fighter has had major success across MMA, earning titles and recognition all over the world for his diverse skill set and longevity in the sport.

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

The recently-retired Russian fighter is the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, and ended his UFC career in 2020 with 29 wins and zero losses.

JOANNA JĘDRZEJCZYK

A former UFC Women's Strawweight Champion with success across sports, Jędrzejczyk is a highly-skilled kickboxer that hits opponents with a bombardment of exact and calculated strikes

GEORGES ST-PIERRE

Possibly the best Welterweight UFC fighter of all time, St-Pierre also became one of the few fighters to win titles across divisions when he also earned a Middleweight UFC title in 2017.

MICHAEL BISPING

The first British fighter to not only enter UFC, but also to win a UFC championship. Bisping's legendary career earned him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.