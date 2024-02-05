Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Abylight Studios, Dummy Dojo, Underling Uprising

Underling Uprising Drops Steam Next Fest Free Demo

Abylight Studios has released a brand new free demo for Underling Uprising, available during Steam Next Fest for the next week.

Article Summary Free demo of Underling Uprising released on Steam Next Fest.

Play as unique Underlings with special powers in a Beat 'Em Up adventure.

Features include local co-op, various stages, and arcade mode.

Dynamic combat with mounts, combos, and upgradable abilities.

Indie game developer Dummy Dojo and publisher Abylight Studios have released a free demo for Steam Next Fest of their latest game, Underling Uprising. If you haven't seen the game yet, you will fight as a group of scientifically enhanced experiments called Underlings, each of whom has their own special powers that make them a unique fighter. You will be traveling the world together in search of the mad scientist that not only experimented on you, but made you into the powerful freak you are today. Enjoy the trailer as the demo is free on Steam right now.

Underling Uprising

Underling Uprising features modern Beat 'Em Up gameplay mixed with inspirations from nostalgic '90s cartoons. Fight across the world as the Underlings, a group of scientifically enhanced experiments, each with their own unique powers. You only have one mission at hand: Stop the mad scientist that created you! Create new combos on the fly to juggle a variety of interactive and challenging enemies. Experiment with the open-ended combo system, there'll be plenty of room for optimizing! Once you have built enough meter, unleash powerful and flashy Supers! Control a variety of strong Mounts to pummel your foes! These will range from spacepods, mech-suits, and more! Learn each character's large moveset featuring mechanics such as Super Armor, Hovering, Animation Cancels, and Double Jumping! Each playthrough will be a unique experience that can always be further perfected! On your quest for vengeance, you'll have to overcome Bosses and Mini-Bosses that will challenge your skills in different ways!

Up to four-player Local Co-Op and Versus Modes!

Explore seven lengthy stages spanning the world (and even further)!

Face multiple difficulties for those seeking more challenge!

Beat your high score in Arcade Mode!

Pick up temporary weapons to spice up combat!

Easy to remember control scheme!

All characters can run, so you never feel slow!

