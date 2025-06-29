Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Steel City Interactive, Undisputed

Undisputed Launches The Mexican Monster Pack Update

Undisputed has added a brand-new free update with The Mexican Monster Pack, adding David Benavidez and more to the boxing title

New fighters added include Andy Ruiz Jr., Robert Helenius, Charles Martin, Vargas, Camacho, and Leonard '87.

Alternative ring outfits and collectible gear introduced for popular fighters and boxing legends.

Multiplayer improvements, better visuals, and new NPCs arrive with the latest Undisputed update.

Developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Deep Silver dropped a new DLC for Undisputed, as they have added The Mexican Monster Pack. As you may suspect, the pack takes its name from its namesake, David "The Mexican Monster" Benavidez. He, along with several other famed fighters and other additions, are available right now as a free update to the game. We have info and a trailer here, as you can read more about it on Steam.

Undisputed – The Mexican Monster Pack

David Benavidez, the unbeaten two-time WBC super-middleweight champion, brings a flawless 28-0 record (24 KOs) to the game. Known for his brutal pressure, relentless combinations, and fearsome knockout power, Benavidez joins the Undisputed roster alongside a host of current contenders, iconic champions, and new customization content. Famed for his high-volume punching and explosive finishes, he adds serious firepower to the ring.

Andy Ruiz Jr. – The first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion, with a career record of 35-2 (22 KOs). He is best known for his 2019 upset over Anthony Joshua.

The first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion, with a career record of 35-2 (22 KOs). He is best known for his 2019 upset over Anthony Joshua. Robert Helenius – The towering 6'6" Finnish heavyweight and former European champion, with a record of 32-5 (21 KOs).

The towering 6'6" Finnish heavyweight and former European champion, with a record of 32-5 (21 KOs). Charles Martin – Former IBF heavyweight champion and southpaw puncher, holding a record of 29-4-1 (26 KOs).

Former IBF heavyweight champion and southpaw puncher, holding a record of 29-4-1 (26 KOs). Fernando Vargas – A two-time world champion and 1996 Olympian, known for his ferocious style and all-action approach.

A two-time world champion and 1996 Olympian, known for his ferocious style and all-action approach. Héctor "Macho" Camacho – A lightning-fast, flamboyant three-weight world champion who brought style and substance to every fight.

A lightning-fast, flamboyant three-weight world champion who brought style and substance to every fight. Sugar Ray Leonard '87 – The Hall of Famer returns in his comeback year, capturing the slickness and sharpness that powered his legendary win over Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

The Mexican Monster Pack also delivers alternative ring outfits for Eddie Hall, Ricky Hatton, and Natasha Jonas, providing further in-ring fighter customization. Additionally, there are alternative outfits recreating iconic career moments for Sugar Ray Robinson, Carl Froch, and Oleksandr Usyk (vs AJ). Finally, as part of a free update, Undisputed introduces new non-playable characters Guillermo Heredia, an elite strength and conditioning coach, and Steve Kim, a longtime boxing journalist and commentator. Alongside the premium content, a free patch drops for all Undisputed players, including:

Introduction of Multi-Queue, where players can now select a fighter in all weight classes when queuing up for online matches.

Improved lighting and visuals across venues on PC Ultra settings and Xbox Series X.

All weight classes are now available for online play.

