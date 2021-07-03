Unexplored 2 Receives Second Major Update In Early Access

Big Sugar has released a second major update into Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy, bringing with it some fun additions. This particular update introduces over a hundred new magical items and item effects to find and apply, as well as giving trade a significant upgrade with a variety of improvements. This includes giving the game its own version of a trader's mule. We have the list of additions below along with a quick explanation from the game's director on how this update further enhances the player experience with their characters.

"Now you can find and craft unique equipment that supports your style of play, or help you against some specific challenge that stands between you and the goals you set for a particular run. There are hundreds of new effects. Between the way they are spread across different items and the way they can combine, the possibilities are larger than we can even calculate," explains Unexplored 2 Game Director, Joris Dormans. Here's what's included in 'Update #2: Quality Goods and Sigil Magic': 100+ new magic sigil effects for well-made items.

Well-made items appear more often in the game and now include armors, all types of weapons, and a larger variety of wands and staves.

80+ individual positive and negative qualities for weapons, armor, jewelry, and gear. These qualities affect their use and value.

Your starting gear can have positive and negative qualities and always includes one well-made item.

More traders appear in towns and they offer better goods.

Some traders offer services to repair or identify items.

NPCs drop items more often when you defeat them.

Fewer items are marked as legacy items.

Spirit pearls are used to recharge magic items that have charges.

More options are offered when you can learn a new skill.

Serpent Spheres: a new utility item that allows you to enter the Serpent Path from anywhere in the world.

Impalas: a new type of creature that can be found roaming plains.

The taskmaster in Haven always offers you to suggest an 'other task'.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Unexplored 2 Official Early Access Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/qnWGLeW_A1g)