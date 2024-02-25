Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord Releases New Trailer Giving Training Tips

Check out the latest trailer for Unicorn Overlord as you gain valuable training in how to assemble troops and build up your legion.

Article Summary New 'Unicorn Overlord' trailer provides essential training tips and player guidance.

Atlus and Vanillaware pair up again, promising a unique tactical RPG experience.

Players will command 60+ characters through strategic battles and an epic storyline.

March 8, 2024, release date set for 'Unicorn Overlord', Vanillaware's latest fantasy game.

Atlus and developer Vanillaware are having a little more fun with the slow reveals for Unicorn Overlord, as the latest trailer gives players some new training tips to take to heart. The trailer, which you can check out here, highlights the main protagonist, Alain, as he reports to and receives training from the holy knight protector Josef. The video essentially shows you how to assemble troops as you will utilize several skills to gain their through a variety of character classes, as well as learning how to boost character stats through promotions and using training items to grant experience to characters beyond combat. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still earmarked to be released on March 8, 2024.

Unicorn Overlord

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, Atlus x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and an innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style. Liberate your kingdom and reclaim your destiny, traverse the vibrant world of Fevrith, and cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters in this tactical fantasy RPG. From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlord shines in combining overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, cultivate a grand army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your renown throughout the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!

Traverse a vibrant world, assemble units, and direct them into exquisitely animated battles.

Perform heroic deeds and grow renown throughout the five nations.

Cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters, from humans and elves to massive beasts and heavenly angels.

