Honkai: Star Rail Reveals Details For Version 2.2 Update

Honkai: Star Rail will release Version 2.2 next week, and with it will bring new characters, new storyline content, and new Dreamscapes.

Meet two new characters Robin & Boothill, and participate in Charmony Festival auditions.

Reunite with Dreamflux Reef, witness Robin’s 5-star performance and Boothill’s cowboy action.

Anniversary concert livestream on May 1 and a sneak peek at Robin’s upcoming album.

HoYoverse revealed the finer details of the next update to Honkai: Star Rail, as Version 2.2 will arrive for the game in early May. Among the new additions to the game will be two new characters, Robin and Boothill, as well as the rerun 5-star characters Topaz & Numby, and finally, Master Diviner Fu Xuan to also join the fray. You'll also see more content for the main storyline and more Dreamscapes added to the mix, which includes Dreamflux Reef, Moment of Scorchsand, and Penacony Grand Theater. We have the full rundown from the devs below, as the content will go live on May 8.

Honkai: Star Rail – Version 2.2

Ever since Acheron cut through the Clock Studios Theme Park giant screen, a sense of unease has lingered. It seems that beneath the facade of safety maintained by The Family, there lies hidden secrets and threats. Additionally, in Version 2.2, players will encounter another special opponent: "Harmonious Choir" The Great Septimus, poised to deliver a remarkable performance at the Charmony Festival. The Astral Express Crew members, including Trailblazer's fantastic new hat, will be gearing up to conclude their adventure in Penacony.

In the continuation of the main storyline, Trailblazers will be introduced to several new Dreamscapes and unveil The Family's secrets. Starting with Dreamflux Reef, this location is in stark contrast to the previous Penaconian fantasies. While many details about this barren location are still unknown, one thing is certain – accessing this distinct domain will require certain methods and resources. Moreover, while venturing into this new domain, Trailblazers will reunite with some unexpected friends. Meanwhile, as the Charmony Festival nears, attendees from across the Cosmos eagerly await the festivities. Among the highlights is the Festivity Auditions, sponsored by SoulGlad, set to amplify the excitement. This vibrant event unfolds in the festive Moment of Scorchsand, promising a grand spectacle for everyone in attendance. In Version 2.2, Trailblazers will collaborate with their companions to take part in auditions, vying for the title of Festive Superstar.

Advancing through each audition stage will grant Trailblazers the opportunity to enter the Penacony Grand Theater, the centerpiece of the Charmony Festival. Its unparalleled grandeur and opulence draw tens of thousands of eager spectators to witness Robin's performance. In conversations about the Charmony Festival, there's no doubt that Miss Robin shines as one of its leading figures. Originating from Penacony, this Halovian songstress is renowned for her captivating beauty and exceptional talent. Fans from across the universe have eagerly anticipated the arrival of this illustrious 5-star character. With her elegance and grace, she has ascended to cosmic fame. Through the power of Harmony, her music resonates not only with her fans but also with beings of all kinds. During combat, Robin seamlessly weaves her melodies, providing invaluable support and buffs to all allies. When she unleashes her Ultimate, Robin belts out a morale-boosting number and enters a performative state. In this state, all allies gain the ability to act once more immediately, accompanied by enhanced buffs. Moreover, while her Ultimate is active, Robin inflicts additional damage upon the enemy after each ally attack. Notably, she remains impervious to Crowd Control debuffs throughout.

Furthermore, Boothill the 5-star character will also join the Trailblazer. He is a cyborg cowboy exploring the cosmic frontier. Brimming with optimism and untamed spirit, he's a Galaxy Ranger committed to punishing the wicked by any means necessary. His flamboyant and daring actions are fueled by one goal: to capture the attention of the Interastral Peace Corporation, the target of his vengeance. Boothill has a unique combat philosophy where he engages in duels with a single enemy. During the duel, Boothill taunts the enemy, and both parties to the duel suffer increased damage from each other. When Boothill unleashes his Ultimate, he not only inflicts Physical Weakness on his target but also deals significant damage and postpones their actions. This cinematic Ultimate vividly illustrates the formidable might of the Galaxy Ranger.

Meanwhile, in 2.2's Warp Event, players can also re-acquire the limited 5-star characters Topaz & Numby and the esteemed Master Diviner Fu Xuan. They will fight alongside the Trailblazers to face various challenges in Penacony. Furthermore, to celebrate the game's first anniversary, the Honkai: Star Rail Concert will be globally livestreamed on May 1, 2024, at 7:05 p.m. (UTC+8). Trailblazers are invited to join in the magical moments of the past year's galactic journey through enchanting music on Honkai: Star Rail's official YouTube Channel. Additionally, Miss Robin's highly anticipated album is on the horizon, featuring her hit song "If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking."

