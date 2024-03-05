Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: John Cena, Mortal Kombat 1

John Cena Talks About Being In Mortal Kombat 1 In Latest Video

John Cena sat down and talked about him joining Mortal Kombat 1, as Peacemaker will become a part of the game this month.

Peacemaker will bring signature moves and humor to the game on March 7, 2024.

New DLC character Janet Cage to support fighters with her moveset from March 2024.

Krossplay feature for MK1 enables cross-platform play starting Feb. 28 on select consoles.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios gave John Cena a chance to talk about the addition of Peacemaker to Mortal Kombat 1. The video is basically just a sit-down interview with Cena as he discusses the character's addition to the long-running fighting game series, as he gives his point of view of not just having his DC Comics characters be added to the mix but having himself in the video game. Unsurprisingly, his favorite character in the series is himself, but hey, if you were a character in a video game, you'd probably like yourself as well. You can check out the video here, which also shows off new footage of Peacemaker fighting against some of your favorites and some new one-liners. Peacemaker, Janet Cage, and some other content will be added to the game on March 7, 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Peacemaker

Peacemaker, also known as Christopher Smith, cherishes peace with all his heart and will kill anyone and everyone necessary to get it. In the new video, Peacemaker is ready to challenge Liu Kang's New Era of peace and is equipped with a formidable moveset incorporating the character's expert gunslinging skills, signature helmet abilities, and loyal bald eagle sidekick, Eagly, all complemented by his legendary dance moves and brash humor.

Bonus Content

Janet Cage, a new DLC Kameo Fighter and alternate reality version of Johnny Cage, who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Janet Cage will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and for standalone purchase in March 2024. Additionally, Krossplay functionality will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 on Feb. 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Krossplay feature will allow players to matchmake in 1 vs. 1 Kombat League and Kasual matches, invite friends for 1 vs. 1 private matches, and view leaderboard stats across all supported platforms.

