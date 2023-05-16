United 1944 To Launch Open Beta Later This Week Squad up and be prepared to fight in United 1944, as the developers will be launching a new Open Beta this coming Friday.

Indie game developer and publisher Novaramam revealed they will be launching an Open Beta for United 1944 later in the week. All players will need to do to access the Beta is click the "Join the United 1944 playtest" button on Steam, as the first weekend, to run from May 19th-21st and will have its servers based in Europe. Meanwhile, the second weekend is currently slated for May 26th-28th and is set to be hosted on North American servers. During these two periods, you will basically have free run of the game, but the studio is encouraging everyone to join in the frontlines that better match their region. We have more info on the Beta and the game for you below, as well as the latest trailer showing everything off.

"Squad up in 16v16 base conquest matches in the WW2 theaters of North Africa, with more maps, such as France and Russia coming later. This first beta will let players experience the thrilling Domination mode, where you must scavenge for resources, craft weapons, find enemy intel documents, establish outposts, and destroy all enemy bases. In United 1944, teamwork is the key to dominate in urban warfare. Players will be scavenging for resources, fortifying bases, defending outposts, crafting their gear and fighting the enemy in an immersive take on WWII battles that aims to be realistic yet rooted in fun gameplay. First-person shooter action meets strategy, construction and crafting in a competitive multiplayer game that sets itself apart from your typical aim-down sights experience. Live your own war story as you choose how to specialize during each match, featuring a day/night cycle that changes the dynamics of combat. The darkness of dusk calls for recon support, but opens at the same time a window for stealth tactics from enemy ranks against your headquarters. Communication with your squad will be essential to defend and conquer."