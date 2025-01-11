Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel163, UNO, UNO! Mobile

UNO! Mobile Reveals New Content For Its Sixth Anniversary

UNO! Mobile has a bunch of new content coming out over the next month and a half, as the game celebrates its Sixth Anniversary

Mobile developer and publisher Mattel163 has revealed the new plans and updates for UNO! Mobile as the game celebrates its Sixth Anniversary. The team have brought back the Anniversary Shop with new items to be purchased if you wish, along with the new Joyous Voyage Collection event where you can explore the world in different ways. What's more, they will soon launch the new upcoming Grand Slam tournament later this month. We have the finer details from the devs below.

UNO! Mobile – Sixth Anniversary

Joyous Voyage Collection & Anniversary Shop

From now until February 22, players can embark on a celebratory world tour with the Joyous Voyage Collection event, earning UNO cards featuring postal stamp designs and fun stickers that showcase cultures from across the globe. By playing UNO matches to complete the collection, players can win an exclusive global-themed UNO deck, gather up to 800,000 in-game coins, celebrate iconic landmarks and local cultures, and more! With the brand-new collection system, players can take on Daily Dash tasks, explore the Star Market for extra rewards like the magic card pack, and for the first time ever, enjoy exchanging cards with friends to help complete their anniversary collection.

The celebration continues to go wild in UNO! Mobile's most extravagant Anniversary Shop yet, available now until January 28. Players can exchange the shop tokens earned through logins, gameplay, and tasks for over 300 in-game decorations, including special card effects, match scenes, avatar frames, and over 10 types of nostalgic rewards!

UNO! Mobile Grand Slam Tournament

From January 21, the brand-new Grand Slam tournament will offer players of various levels an accessible way to compete throughout 2025, anytime and anywhere! Open to players worldwide with an in-game level of 3 and 1,000 coins, this year-long tournament will host six battle seasons. Each season will introduce special UNO rules, adding fresh unpredictability and competitiveness for players.

The very first Grand Slam battle season Wild Punch will run from January 21 to February 27, 2025. In addition to plentiful coins, and coveted Master Coins that unlock tournament-exclusive decorations, winners will gain a quirky 3D-animated Fist Medal! Outstanding players who collect medals from all six seasons will unlock a Grand Slam trophy and win annual mega prizes, bringing an exhilarating experience to competitive UNO! Mobile enthusiasts.

The UNO! Mobile Joyous Voyage Collection is available now until February 22, 2025

The UNO! Mobile Anniversary Shop is available now until January 28, 2025

The UNO! Mobile Grand Slam tournament's Wild Punch season will be available for entry from January 21 until February 27, 2025

