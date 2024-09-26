Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indoor Astronaut, Unrailed 2: Back On Track

Unrailed 2: Back On Track Reveals November Early Access Release Date

Unrailed 2: Back On Track has an official Early Access release date, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam in early November

Article Summary Unrailed 2: Back On Track arrives in Early Access on November 7, 2024, exclusively on Steam.

Band with friends in local or online multiplayer to build tracks through procedurally generated worlds.

Unlock new biomes, engines, and upgrades while facing numerous challenges and obstacles.

Create custom maps with the Terrain Conductor mode and enjoy 4v4 multiplayer throwdowns.

Indie game developer and publisher Indoor Astronaut has revealed the official release date for their upcoming sequel, Unrailed 2: Back On Track. The team confirmed that the game would arrive in Early Access to start, as it will be released on November 7, 2024, for Steam. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer, which you can check out above, showing off more of the game and the changes made to the sequel. We assume the game might be a part of Steam Next Fest, but we're not certain at this point.

Unrailed 2: Back On Track

Unrailed 2: Back on Track brings chaotic local and online multiplayer track-building action to the next level – band together with friends to collaborate and build your track across new procedurally generated worlds – WHILST the train is running! So think fast, with more freedom than ever before, and conquer new obstacles in your way – before your trains becomes… a trainwreck! Every excursion your crew undertakes feels increasingly meaningful, with new rewards and permanent upgrades granting you character with gameplay-modifying abilities, as well as new train engines, wagons, and extensions to unlock, giving you the tools to build a multitude of train configurations to play and experiment with. Each locomotive loss is an opportunity to rebuild and get… back on track!

An Unpredictable Adventure: Unlock new biomes, engines, and upgrades while charting an ever-changing path, protecting your train from obstacles and dangerous acquaintances along the way.

Online & Local Co-operative Fun: Embark with up to three friends for four-player track-laying fun, coordinating to accomplish goals and avoid a run-ending trainwreck.

4v4 Throwdowns: Face off against a rival team of travelers in the frantically fun Vs. Mode, while competing to top online leaderboards with unbeatable high scores.

Level Editor: Set your imagination as free as a runaway train in the all-new Terrain Conductor mode, building custom maps to share with the Unrailed community before playing the incredible creations of your fellow conductors.

