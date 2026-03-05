Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop, Upper Deck | Tagged: Rush of Ikorr, Rush of Ikorr TCG

Upper Deck Announces Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament

Upper Deck will be holding a Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament, with the main event happening at GenCon 2026in July

Article Summary Upper Deck hosts the Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament at GenCon 2026 in Indianapolis.

Teams of 3 compete using Act 1 cards, with event tickets available May 17 for $80 with a Gen Con badge.

The Rush of Ikorr Championship boasts a $100K+ prize pool, with $30,000 for the winning team.

Thirteen Rush of Ikorr tournaments are planned nationwide through late 2026 with cash and promo prizes.

Upper Deck announced a new tournament happening this Summer, as the Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament will happen at GenCon. Basically, this is their way of getting players who are really into the TCG a chance to compete against others for cash prizes. You will need to buy a pass to GenCon in Indianapolis to attend, as well as follow some other rules to take part. We have some of the details here as the full rundown can be found on the tournament's website.

Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament

The Rush of Ikorr TCG Championship Tournament will take place at Gen Con in Indianapolis from July 30 to August 2, 2026. To register, players must purchase both a Gen Con badge and a tournament event ticket through Gen Con's website. Event tickets for the tournament are priced at $80 and will be available for purchase on GenCon.com starting at 12 PM EST on May 17. These tickets can only be purchased by those with a Gen Con badge. The tournament will feature a 3 vs. 3 format, with players required to register as a complete team of three. The playable card pool will feature Rush of Ikorr Act 1, which includes Shattered Chaos, Merciless Battlegrounds, and the upcoming Luminary Strike. The $100K+ cash prize pool breakdown is as follows:

First Place – $30,000 ($10,000 per player)

Second Place – $21,000 ($7,000 per player)

Third and Fourth Place – $12,000 per team in each place ($4,000 per player)

Fifth through Eighth Place – $6,300 per team in each place ($2,100 per player)

Upper Deck also unveiled additional organized tournaments that will take place throughout the year, starting in March and running through the end of 2026. These events will offer participation prizes such as a Rush of Ikorr promo pack and themed playmat, as well as cash prizes with an average of $5,000 per tournament. Currently, 13 events are planned in collaboration with Star City Games (SCG) CON, Pro-Play Games (PPG) Summit, and LVLUP Expo:

Pittsburgh, PA – Mar. 13, 2026

Las Vegas, NV – Apr. 24, 2026

Cincinnati, OH – May 15, 2026

Washington, D.C. – May 29, 2026

Las Vegas, NV – June 26, 2026

Dallas, TX – July 3, 2026

Dallas, TX – Sept. 4, 2026

Baltimore, MD – Sept. 11, 2026

Orlando, FL – Sept. 24, 2026

Los Angeles, CA – Oct. 9, 2026

Hartford, CT – Oct. 23, 2026

TBA – Dec. 2026

