Valkyrie Elysium Receives Two Release Dates For PC & Consoles

Square Enix released new info for Valkyrie Elysium as the game will be coming out on two different release dates this Fall. The company will be splitting the game into two different drops as the PlayStation version will be released on September 29th, giving players a whole six weeks to have it as an exclusive before they eventually released the PC version onto Steam on November 11th. What's more, they're offering two different versions of the Deluxe Edition, which again, favors PlayStation owners. PC simply gets 72-hour advanced access to the game and a set of original wallpapers, which we're just going to say is super lame to charge extra money for and ONLY get that. Especially when you find out pS4 and PS5 owners will get the same thing, along with two different in-game items (swords), a digital copy of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, and an avatar. Hopefully they change their minds and give PC owners something unique down the road that's worth the added cash.

The latest title in the Valkyrie series is finally here in Valkyrie Elysium! This action RPG incorporates the series' signature Einherjar and combo systems, allowing players to enjoy speedy, three-dimensional combat. The game's unique art style beautifully depicts a collapsing world as Ragnarok looms, with series veteran Motoi Sakuraba returning to enrich the title with an unforgettable soundtrack. Long ago, Ragnarok—the End Times—loomed upon the realms. The All-Father Odin, with the last of his strength, created an emissary of redemption, Valkyrie; her sole task being the salvation of a doomed world. Effortlessly soar through the battlefield and perform high-speed actions with the new Soul Chain system. Utilize a wide array of abilities and skills at the Valkyrie's disposal to unleash devastating combos. Summon Einherjar – strong warrior spirits selected by the Valkyrie – to aid you in battle! Summoning Einherjar imbues the Valkyrie with elemental bonuses, giving players a tactical advantage in battle. The "Arts Gauge" fills as players perform a continuous stream of attacks and maintain combos. Consuming the Arts Gauge enables the Valkyrie to perform powerful, special techniques known as Divine Arts. Upgrade your weapons, skills, and Einherjar/Divine Arts combos to customize your playstyle.