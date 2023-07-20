Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamecraft Studios, Vampire Hunters

Vampire Hunters Confirmed For Early Access Release Next Week

Check out the latest teaser trailer for Vampire Hunters as you'll be able to play the game in Early Access on Steam next week.

Indie game developer and publisher Gamecraft Studios has revealed Vampire Hunters is headed to Steam's Early Access this month. If you're not familiar with this game, it was one of the surprise breakouts during the most recent Steam Next Fest, as they have taken the FPS genre and given it a lot more guns than you're probably used to using. This is literally the weapons bonanza of all bonanzas, as you'll hit swarms of enemies with everything you got in an effort to vanquish the vampire scourge from the face of the Earth by any means necessary. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom, as the game will be coming out on July 26th.

"Inspired by the indie hit Vampire Survivors, Vampire Hunters has you stack weapons until you end up with absurd, impossibly awesome builds. Test your firepower, die, then try again with rogue-lite elements, insane-yet-useful upgrades, and addicting "just one more try" gameplay. Relentless action, blood-pumping music, and a darkly steampunk world combine to deliver a gun-crazy, fantastical FPS experience unlike anything else on Steam. Shoot, stack – and slay! Vampire Hunters is a rogue-lite retro FPS where the toughest Transylvanians stack guns to mow down monsters with extreme firepower. Collect new weapons, upgrade, and dominate as you explore new levels of this steampunk world. To hunt vampires, you'll need guns. Lots of guns. Mow down vampires, demons, and more by stacking your guns into absurd, impossibly awesome builds. Will you become the baddest Vampire Hunter in Transylvania?"

Stack up new weapons to amass earth-shattering firepower.

Slay vampires, demons, and everything undead by the dozen.

Collect every firearm – from classic revolvers to a high-pressure holy water hose!

Explore a unique steampunk environment in Transylvania.

Upgrade, upgrade, upgrade!

Inspired by old-school first-person shooters and the innovative gameplay from Vampire Survivors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!