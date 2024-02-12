Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Drops Two Gameplay Videos

Check out two new videos from Paradox Interactive, showing off the gameplay and cutscenes for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive unveils two engaging gameplay videos for Bloodlines 2.

Discover Phyre's quest to unlock her full vampire potential post-torpor.

Explore hidden vampire societies camouflaged within Seattle's cityscape.

Weaver Tower stands as a prime locale, masking the Camarilla's presence.

Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room dropped two new gameplay videos last week for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, showing off two different aspects of the game. The first is a look at the combat system if you're fighting as a Phyre, along with a cutscene from the game. The second video is an extended-look feature developer commentary. We have both videos here, along with a snippet from the latest Developer Diary going over more aspects of the videos and the world in general.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Phyre Gameplay

Phyre's motivation in the story is driven (at least initially) by regaining her power – she has awoken after 100 years in torpor (vampire hibernation) 6000 miles from home with markings all over her body that are limiting her powers. This sets up the narrative context of the ability tree (which we will show in due course), which, instead of being about adding new powers to Phyre, like leveling up in the pen-and-paper RPG, you are unlocking her existing powers. Over her 300 years roaming the old world, Phyre had gained many powers, not only those from the disciplines of her clan.

An important part of The Masquerade is that vampires are hidden in plain sight in our society. There are several vampire hangouts in the city which, to a passerby, appear innocent, but to those in the know, are important places in vampire society. For example, the little old lady who runs the all-night coffee shop may not be as sweet and defenseless as she seems at first glance. A key location the player often returns to, is Weaver Tower, a Seattle corporate HQ that is actually the front for the Camarilla, inspired by the downtown skyscrapers in Seattle and giving the city's Prince a skyline view over their domain.

