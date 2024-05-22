Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York Is Coming To Mobile

Fans of Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries Of New York will be excited to know the game is coming to mobile devices soon.

Article Summary Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries Of New York set for mobile release on May 28.

All existing content from the original game has been formatted for smart devices.

Pre-registration available for iOS and Android at $5, with a sneak peek trailer.

Choose your vampire clan and forge your path in the dark politics of the New York City.

PID Games and Draw Distance announced this morning that the will be bringing Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York to mobile devices. According to the info released today, this is the same game you've played on other platforms, with all of the content released so far, only now it's been formatted for smart devices so you can be a vampire on the Big Apple on the go. The game is currently set to be released on May 28, and they'll be charging $5 for it. We have the latest trailer for the game above to show what it will look like, as you can pre-register for the game on iOS and Android.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York

Step in the World of Darkness with Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York, a rich narrative game set in the burstling metropole at the eve of your Embrace. Navigate the shadowy streets of the Big Apple as a newly turned vampire, grappling with the challenges of unlife under the veil of the Masquerade. Forge alliances, uncover secrets, and delve into the intricate web of vampire politics that threatens to consume you.

Select from three distinct characters hailing from the prestigious Ventrue, artistic Toréador, or rebellious Brujah clans, each with their own unique powers (Disciplines), moral compass, and perspective on the unfolding story.

Assemble your own Coterie and interact with a diverse cast of fellow Kindred, including a cunning Tremere sorcerer, a resourceful Nosferatu detective, a fierce Gangrel independent, and an enigmatic Malkavian of a hundred faces. Each character harbors their own tales and tribulations, offering opportunities for loyalty, betrayal, and redemption.

Dive into a deeply immersive narrative that delves into the dark underbelly of the World of Darkness, exploring themes of power, morality, and the struggle for humanity in the face of eternal damnation.

