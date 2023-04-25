Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Gets Steam Release Date After a year of being out on other platforms, Nacon will finally release Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong on Steam.

Nacon, Big Bad Wolf Studio, and Cyanide Studio finally have a proper release date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong on Steam. Originally released last May, the game was only available at the time Xbox, PlayStation, and the Epic Games Store. Now Steam players will be able to play the game with all of the content and updates released to date. This includes the game's 15 different endings you can run into, as it makes every time you play the game a different experience depending on the characters you choose and the path you decide to walk down in order to solve the mystery. The game is available for your Wishlist as we speak.

"Mysterious assassins have attacked the Boston Camarilla – a secret society comprising most of the vampires in the city. Galeb Bazory, Emem Louis, and Leysha are tasked by the Prince of the city's Kindred with learning the identity of the attackers as well as the motives underlying the large-scale attack. The orders are simple: infiltrate, investigate and get answers, using supernatural powers if necessary. In this adaptation of the pen-and-paper game, players of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong take control of three heroes with their own character sheets. Through their choices, they will shape the stats of their characters."

"Using their Skills, it is possible to pick a lock, intimidate an NPC or make more efficient deductions based on hints. The protagonists also have vampiric powers, known as Disciplines, allowing them to reach inaccessible areas, conceal their presence, or foresee potential futures. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong combines the exploration of a wide variety of environments, skillfully-crafted dialogs, clever puzzles, and a branching story where every choice comes with a consequence. The characters are finely developed and, faithful to the World of Darkness IP, reveal that they are monsters in spite of their human appearance."