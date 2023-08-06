Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: jules verne, Verne: The Shape Of Fantasy

Verne: The Shape Of Fantasy Arrives On August 14th

Check out the latest trailer for the narrative adventure Verne: The Shape Of Fantasy as the game will be released for PC on August 14th.

Developer Gametopia and publisher Assemble Entertainment revealed that they will release Verne: The Shape Of Fantasy for PC on August 14th. In case you haven't seen it yet, the game is a narrative adventure in which you'll be exploring through the eyes of Jules Verne in a detailed pixel art setting in search of the secrets of Atlantis. All of the events happen in a fictional version of the year 1888, where a war against the ruthless "Nation" threatens to destroy Hemera. You play Verne alongside Captain Nemo and his crew as they embark on a search for the Flame of Hephaestus, an ancient artifact said to hold the power to change the course of history. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be out next Monday.

"Only those that crave knowledge and adventure will survive on this epic journey. As players explore, they'll be able to utilize the IMAG device to rewrite history and change Verne's fate at certain moments. Solve puzzles in each stunning location and leave no stone unturned. Inspired by classic adventure games, you never know what important detail could be hiding in a dusty corner. Pay close attention and discover what was so fascinating about Jules Verne's incredibly unique stories."

Master your Imagination: Discover and master the "IMAG," an ancient Atlantean device allowing Verne to rewrite his story and change the fate of the adventure.

Discover and master the "IMAG," an ancient Atlantean device allowing Verne to rewrite his story and change the fate of the adventure. We've Got Company : Non-linear dialogues create a robust cast of characters in a thrilling story that reflects the human ability to imagine and tell larger-than-life stories.

: Non-linear dialogues create a robust cast of characters in a thrilling story that reflects the human ability to imagine and tell larger-than-life stories. Unlock Atlantis One Puzzle at a Time : Utilize side-scrolling gameplay inspired by old-school adventure games where solving puzzles and exploring every inch of your surroundings is the key to success.

: Utilize side-scrolling gameplay inspired by old-school adventure games where solving puzzles and exploring every inch of your surroundings is the key to success. No Ruin Left Unturned : Journey through a steampunk-esque world brought to life by detailed pixel art, told through a wide range of environments from the Nautilus' dark corridors to ancient Atlantean ruins.

: Journey through a steampunk-esque world brought to life by detailed pixel art, told through a wide range of environments from the Nautilus' dark corridors to ancient Atlantean ruins. Historically Accurate: Enjoy an easy-to-follow narrative that leverages true-to-life information about Jules Verne's life and world-famous works.

