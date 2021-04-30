Everspace 2 Receives Its First Major Update Today

Rockfish Games have released a brand new update into Everspace 2 today, which is also the biggest one the game has seen so far. The short version to the update is that players will now have access to a new companion, additional main and side story missions to explore, an all-new smuggling gameplay they can test out, a new ship class, several activities and challenges, improved game balancing, plus special gear with set bonuses. They've also added in some new music for you to chill out with as your zipping around space. You can read more about it below from the team along with the trailer.

Early Access players will now be able to jump in the cockpit of the new heavy-class Bomber, a bulky demolition expert with a virtually unlimited supply of missiles and mines, the ability to regenerate hull by damaging enemies, and has the infamous ARC-9000 on board—This much-loved secondary weapon of mass destruction from the first Everspace installment makes a comeback as the Bomber's explosive Ultimate.

"Everspace 2 had a fantastic launch with 92% positive reviews right out of the gate back in January. Pilots were really excited, burned through the content and demanded more—a good problem to have," said Michael Schade, CEO and Co-Founder of Rockfish Games. "Going into Early Access, we had eight to twelve hours of story content and twice as many side activities, secrets, and challenges to discover, as well as five ship classes. With Union: Contracts/Hinterland we're adding new, carefully scripted, story content, introducing all-new gameplay mechanics, a new ship class that brings a unique playstyle to the game as well as lots of hidden treasures in Union. We also made a ton of tweaks and quality-of-life improvements overall, so we encourage pilots to start a new game to get the full new experience, but they can also just hop in and continue with their existing saves."