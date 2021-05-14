XPG Announces The Release Of Two New Memory Modules

XPG has announced the release of two new models, the GAMMIX D45 and SPECTRIX D45G RGB DDR4 memory modules. Both of them have been made with rugged industrial designs as they have been created and designed for discerning overclockers and gamers seeking gaming flair. Both designs are pretty well made and offer different kinds of performance and display, depending on what you're looking for. Can't really go wrong with either, but let's be real, it's all about personal preference when you're looking for additions. We have more info on both of them as you can also go order them through the links above. Right now, the SPECTRIX D45 RGB DDR4 MEMORY is selling up to $390 while the GAMMIX D45G DDR4 MEMORY is selling up to $240.