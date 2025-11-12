Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, SNK, The King Of Fighters | Tagged: The King of Fighters '94, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK Adds KOF '94 Host Rugal Bernstein

The King of Fighters AFK goes old-school with its latest fighter addition, as they reach back to KOF ’94 with Rugal Bernstein

Article Summary Legendary boss Rugal Bernstein from KOF '94 joins The King of Fighters AFK as a powerful new playable fighter.

Rugal’s Finisher Skill empowers allies with a 15% damage boost while dealing massive damage to enemies.

Rugal Pick-Up Event offers increased chances to recruit him, running through November 26 in KOF AFK.

Special events add fighters Fio Germi, pets Rukal and Agent A, and more to expand your KOF AFK roster.

Netmarble released a new update today for The King of Fighters AFK, as they have reached back to KOF '94 for their latest character addition: Rugal Bernstein. One of the biggest bosses from the entire franchise has been added as a playable character, featuring many of their iconic maneuvers that will give you throwback vibes. We have the full details of his addition below as the content is now live.

Rugal Bernstein

Rugal Bernstein has been introduced as a new Legendary fighter. Rugal was the Host of KOF '94, who attempted to gather the world's most famous fighters and add them to his collection of statues. Players can meet Rugal Bernstein reimagined in KOF '98 style that is widely regarded by fans as the most complete version of the fighter. In The King of Fighters AFK, Rugal's Finisher Skill grants the Empowerment buff to his allies, which increases the damage dealt from the skill by 15%, while dealing damage to a target.

The Rugal Bernstein Pick-Up Event is now running until November 26, giving players a higher chance to obtain Rugal and add him to their roster of playable fighters. In addition, the [Spike] Synergy Pick-Up Summon Event is also available through November 26 that allows players to enjoy an increased opportunity to recruit fighters with the [Spike] Synergy. The Lucky Elpy Event will be available from November 17 to November 20 that provides an opportunity to meet a new Legendary supporter, Fio Germi. The Secret Agent Event is planned to run from November 20 through December 3, offering players a chance to meet Legendary pets Rukal and Agent A.

The King of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King of Fighters R-2 on NeoGeo Pcoket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite Fighters and enjoy dynamic combats. The excitement intensifies with 5v5 team battles, and players can strategically create their decks by combining up to 15 different Fighters and formations.

