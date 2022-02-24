"Weird Al" Yankovic Is Getting His Own Pinball Game

There's a lot of things going great for "Weird Al" Yankovic these days, which includes getting his own pinball machine! Multimorphic Pinball Evolved revealed this morning that they will be making a new pinball table called Weird Als Museum of Natural Hilarity, featuring artwork, songs, and sounds from the lengthy career of probably the most successful parody musician of all time. They're going to be selling two different versions of the machine, the first being a Standard Edition Kit with blue artwork, and the second being the Limited Edition Kit (which you see below) that comes with a moving topper and a few extras, which they'll only be making 227 copies of. Both with optional speaker lighting. We have more info on the machine below along with the trailer, but no release date has been confirmed yet.

The game presents a museum full of exhibits and items that connect the player to the songs, lyrics, and humor of "Weird Al" Yankovic. It includes 17 licensed Weird Al songs, over 2000 voice callouts recorded by Al, and a unique and diverse set of physical shots, toys, and objectives that immerse players into the songs and lyrics. Physical features include many ramps, loops, and other divertable paths. There's a central spiral ramp around a working hamster wheel ball lock, and that ramp leads up to the mezzanine and food court. There's also a miniature replica of the video camera used in UHF, and it can lock up to 3 pinballs. Outer and inner loops present high-speed shot paths, and two sets of side loops create opportunities for figure-8 squeezebox combos! Players can start song modes at the ticket counter or stack any of 3 multiball modes by collecting items and locking balls. Song and song modes include: White & Nerdy

Amish Paradise

My Bologna

Like A Surgeon

Word Crimes

Fun Zone

Dare To Be Stupid

Hardware Store

UHF

Germs

Traffic Jam

Mission Statement

I'll Sue Ya

You Make Me

Sports Song

Weasel Stomping Day

Harvey the Wonder Hamster