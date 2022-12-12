Beyblade Burst & Transformers Collab For Limited Edition Digital Tops

Hasbro has mixed two properties in a brand new collaboration as Beyblade Burst and Transformers join for a new collaboration. It's not the first time the two have come together for a collaboration, as there have been transformers put on the physical game in the past and other collaborations that have seen them appear as part of the spinner title. But now you're getting three of them in a digital format so that the blades aren't just looking like Transformers, they are literally more than meets the eye. Each of the three that you see below in the forms of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron, all come with their own specific designs that will animate as you play them in the online app. Here's more info from the devs and a better look at all three

"The collaboration announced today introduces three unique Beyblade digital tops Stinger Bumblebee, Gladiator Megatron, and Ion Optimus Prime which capture the personality of beloved Transformers characters. Visit the Beyblade Burst App and check out the new Transformers digital tops in the Premium Digital Store. Players can extend the Beyblade experience beyond the battle set and series by scanning a code on Beyblade Burst tops to unlock them and mix and match them with other components in the Beyblade Burst app. Scanning the code on the Beyblade Burst Beystadiums leads to virtual battles in an epic stadium atmosphere in the app!"

"Create, customize and battle your Beyblade Burst tops in the Beyblade Burst App. Challenge your friends in over 90 countries worldwide to global multiplayer online matches, with leaderboards, personalized profiles, an enhanced digital top selection, and the capability of earning achievements to level up from Rookie to ultimate Beyblade Master! Compete to win matches and unlock virtual pieces! The Beyblade Burst App brings the excitement and energy of Beyblade Burst to your own personal device."