Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter's Ambition in November 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2022, are doing at the end of the month of release.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fighter's Ambition with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR BT19-152: $357.96 Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR BT19-154: $152.05 Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR BT19-153: $145.37 Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed SGR BT19-152: $26.31 Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR BT19-145: $18.86 Son Gohan, Facing the Android Terror SGR BT19-149: $17.03 Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed SGR BT19-150: $16.62 True Power Awakened SPR BT19-198: $15.39 Black Smoke Dragon, Accumulated Negativity SR BT19-140: $13.33 Son Gohan, Hostile Encounter SGR BT19-147: $11.47

This is the first Value Watch for this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, Fighter's Ambition. The set's top card Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR debuts at a high value in November 2022 at $357.96, which is quite a value for an SCR. I don't see it staying at this high of a value, though. It will certainly remain as the top chase card of Fighter's Ambition, that is not a question. Only time will tell how far it will fall in value until it settles, but I predict that this card, which is the debut of Gohan Beast as well as this Beast form in general in the DBSCG will be a historic release.