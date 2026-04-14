Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Collect One of Six Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown Promos at Prerelease

The magical world of Disney Lorcana continues to grow as Ravensburger has unveiled new cards for the upcoming set, Wilds Unknown

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown prerelease events are set for May 8, 2026 at local game stores.

Each prerelease kit includes 6 boosters, dice, a postcard, a storage box, and 1 of 6 random Traveler promos.

Promo Traveler cards feature six Disney characters, each representing a different ink color in Lorcana.

Wilds Unknown features over 200 new cards, including characters from Toy Story and The Incredibles.

The upcoming Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown prerelease at local game stores is scheduled for May 8, 2026, one week ahead of the wider retail release. This event is your first opportunity to open and play with the new set in an organized setting. For this release, Lorcana is introducing dedicated prerelease kits, rather than just using loose booster packs. Each kit typically includes 6 booster packs, damage dice, a themed postcard, a storage box, and one of six random promo "Traveler" cards.

These promo cards are randomized, making them especially appealing to collectors seeking to complete all variants. There is one card for each ink type, and Ravensburger has unveiled who the six cards will be:

Ariel – Curious Traveler

Maleficent – Imperious Traveler

Cruella De Vil – Judgemental Traveler

Queen of Hearts – Impatient Traveler

Cinderella – Resourceful Traveler

Pocahontas – Steadfast Traveler

Prerelease events are usually run in a Sealed format. Players build a 40-card deck from the cards they open, often without strict ink color restrictions. The atmosphere tends to be casual and beginner-friendly, with most stores running 2–3 rounds. Many locations also provide extra booster packs as participation or prize support, so you often walk away with more than just your initial kit.

Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown is the first set to introduce these new Prerelease Kits, and they are a great way to get out to your Local Card Shop for some in-person fun. This is just the beginning of Wilds Unknown, and the set features a strong mix of Disney and Pixar characters, including those from Toy Story and The Incredibles. The set contains over 200 cards, including higher-rarity pulls like Epics, Enchanted, and Iconic cards! Be sure to check out your Local Card Shop for any upcoming Disney Lorcana prerelease events on May 8, 2026, and be on the lookout for the wider general card release at retailers on May 15.

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