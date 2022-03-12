Here's The Complete 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards Winners

The 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards took place tonight, and we have the complete list of winners from the ninth annual ceremony from Austin. The event was aimed at celebrating the technical, artistic, and design achievements of the past year in several categories by honoring those titles that were deemed the best video games of the year, along with their creators. In all, there were 40 unique games vying for an award this year across several different categories, but like all awards, there can be only one for each. The big winner for the night was Square Enix, who snatched up three for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, including Game Of The Year, followed by Capcom who snagged two for two different Resident Evil titles. We have the full list below along with a word from the SXSW CPO.

"The last two years of the pandemic have been hard for so many — the entertainment industry was among those affected, but played a key role in providing adventure and escape for all — so we couldn't be more excited to celebrate the gaming industry and its many creators through tonight's event," said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer. "We'd like to thank our production partner Peach Maria Productions, our hosts and presenters; and all of you in the gaming and esports community for continuing to bring the best in creativity and innovation to this industry."

VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

TABLETOP GAME OF THE YEAR: Dune: Imperium

VR GAME OF THE YEAR: Resident Evil 4 VR

MATTHEW CRUMP CULTURAL INNOVATION AWARD: Unpacking

EXCELLENCE IN ANIMATION, ART & VISUAL ACHIEVEMENT: Forza Horizon 5

EXCELLENCE IN GAME DESIGN: Inscryption

EXCELLENCE IN ORIGINAL SCORE: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

EXCELLENCE IN MULTIPLAYER: It Takes Two

EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO DESIGN: Resident Evil Village

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart