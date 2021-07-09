Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals Gogeta Super Rare In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon with a selection of Trunks, Tapion, Hirudegarn, Gohan, Videl, and Gotenks cards, so now let's continue with another fusion: Gogeta.

Like the Goten, Trunks, and Gotenks cards we previewed earlier in Cross Spirits, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game also has some Gogeta action in this set. This time, we get the bosom buddies/furry friends of Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta. While I think most fans would agree that Dragon Ball Super continues the series with much higher quality stories and transformations than GT, I love to see these designs continue in the card game. While Super Saiyan 4 may no longer be canon, the presence of this form in the cards brings me back to being a kid, excited to hunt down VHS tapes of the subtitled version or maybe even spotting a Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta toy at the store. The fact that the DBSCG seamlessly blends all iterations of the franchise, from the canon series to the original non-canon movies to GT to the wackiness of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, is one of the appealing aspects of collecting. Players can engage in combat with characters from various interpretations of Dragon Ball while collectors can build binders that end up looking like a multiverse of stories that, just a few years ago, we couldn't have begun to imagine.

Cross Spirits releases in August 2021.