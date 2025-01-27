Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Virtua Fighter | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Virtua Fighter 5, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Releases New Launch Trailer

Check oput the official launch trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. from SEGA, as the game has been released on Steam today

Article Summary SEGA's Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. debuts on Steam with new features and enhanced graphics.

Experience legendary 3D combat with Rollback netcode and stunning 4K visuals.

Create tournaments or join online battles with up to 16 players worldwide.

Special 30th Anniversary Edition includes exclusive bonus content for fans.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a brand new launch trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. as the game is officially on Steam today. This is basically just 60 seconds of awesomeness as they show off all of the changes, improvements, and additions they have made to this edition of the title, as they mark the first time the series has come to Steam. The team is also selling a special 30th Anniversary Edition on the platform that comes with a ton of extras and bonus content for hardcore fans of the franchise. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is available right now.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Will your Kung-fu be enough?! The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter,now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

