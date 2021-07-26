Vixen Comes To Injustice 2 Mobile With A Major Update

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games just revealed Vixen into Injustice 2 Mobile, and with her comes a major 5.0 update for the game. Vixen has already been a part of the main game as one of the DLC characters for a few years now, but the mobile title works in different ways as they've slowly added characters over time. Players can also acquire Vixen by earning her Hero Shards in an upcoming Versus Challenge, arriving soon to the game. The update also adds 7 Stars achievements, and has set the groundwork for upcoming events. We got the details of everything for you below.

Vixen's arrival brings a major player progression update to Injustice 2 Mobile, including: NEW – 7 Stars Unlock (Available Now): Players can now use new Legendary Intergalactic Orbs to promote their heroes to 7 Stars and unlock a 7th Talent slot with a chance to receive new Legendary Talents. Players can earn the newest Orb by trading in their existing Galactic Orbs or by completing any Solo Raids for a chance at a drop.

Coming soon, players can also look forward to a special in-game event and awesome rewards including: Deadshot Invasion (July 30-Aug. 10): For a limited time, Deadshot may appear in Arena matches. Players who beat him will earn his Hero Shards on top of Arena Season awards.

