VR Platformer Straylight Will Be Released In Q3 2021

Developer and publisher Dr Bloc revealed today that their next VR title Straylight will be coming to platforms sometime in Q3 2021. The game itself looks pretty interesting as you will be using the controllers to control beams of light that help you navigate around 3D levels. It's almost like a futuristic Spider-Man game. While we don't have an official date for the game, we know it will be released on Oculus Quest and Quest 2, PSVR, Valve Index, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift for $20. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer.

Across a beautiful, deadly universe, thousands of blue stars dot the void. With the power of the Straylight, hook onto these stars and swing through abstract, cosmic environments, soaring from point to point and slinging to new heights. Utilizing the Fling Engine, a propulsion system designed for comfortable movement in VR, take flight through dozens of stunning galaxies and brave fatal obstacles. Empowering and thrilling in equal measure, Straylight's movement controls make navigating fully 3D space a breeze. From each controller emits a beam—the Straylight. With these beams, latch onto the stars strewn about the cosmos and propel forward, hooking to new points with each pull of the hand. Without solid ground and other disorienting reference points, race through courses comfortably, gaining speed and inertia by swinging amongst the stars.

Easy to pick up but challenging to master, Straylight finds inspiration in the white-knuckle, pixel-perfect platformers of yesteryear. Master the Straylight to swing under, orbit around, and launch above an onslaught of galactic debris. Meteorite fragments, spinning rings, momentum-halting stars, and more spell certain doom, but instant death pairs with instant respawns for an accessible, yet truly hardcore, experience. In the full 1.0 release, savants of the Straylight can challenge a bevy of new content. Hidden collectible cubes unlock hard mode galaxies demanding high-speed perfection. Attempt B-side twists with mind-bending platforming puzzles. Chase a full set of Achievements through the dangerous cosmos and reach for the top of leaderboards charting overall time, number of grapples, and more. Fly free with myriad quality of life updates, updated assets, and new voiceovers not present in Early Access.