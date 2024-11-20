Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, War Robots: Frontiers

War Robots: Frontiers Announces Console Playtest

After what feels like the longest wait, War Robots: Frontiers will finally hold a playtest for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles soon

Article Summary War Robots: Frontiers console playtest set for November 20 to December 4 on Xbox and PlayStation.

Explore the Wild 10's conflicts as factions battle for dominance with powerful War Robots.

Join 6v6 PvP battles on destructible maps with new War Robots and customizable features.

Unleash the powerful Alpha Robot with built-up Alpha Power for maximum impact in fights.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has confirmed they will finally playtest War Robots: Frontiers for consoles soon. When the game was released for PC back in 2002, the promise was that there would be a console version, but it seems like it kept getting delayed and put off while they continued to improve the PC version. Now it looks like we'll finally see the console version, as they have announced the public playtest will run from November 20 to December 4, testing out a number of mechanics and more as they prepare to release this version sometime in early 2025. You can sign up for the playtest on the game's website.

War Robots: Frontiers

Following the discovery of the Wild 10, a cluster of distant worlds rich with resources and opportunities, Earth is left behind in favor of these promising new frontiers. However, conflict follows and three factions begin an endless war for control. Pilots — the operators of powerful War Robots — enforce their iron-fisted rule. Seize control of your very own fleet of War Robots, define the Wild 10's destiny as a Pilot, and pave the way to a glorious new future in War Robots: Frontiers!

Jump in the cockpit of a War Robot, venture to new battlegrounds on distant worlds, and team up with friends for thrilling, fast-paced, 6v6 PvP battles. Maps will react visibly as the battle rages on. Fight enemy War Robots through destructible terrain, and watch as the world and its Robots wear down, crumble, and break. You can build new War Robots and engineer them to battle-ready perfection. Arm your fleet with new weapons, abilities, modules, Robot Pilots, and special cosmetic upgrades! Shoot and smash enemy War Robots to build up your Alpha Power gauge. When it's full, you can unleash your ultimate secret weapon — the Alpha Robot — for maximum damage!

