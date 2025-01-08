Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ELYZIO, Warden’s Will

Warden's Will Has Been Released On Steam Today

The fast-paced movement shooter roguelite Warden's Will has been released, as you can play the game right now on PC via Steam

Article Summary Warden's Will, a shooter roguelite, is now available on Steam with solo and co-op gameplay.

Break the multiverse timeloop using unique Wardens, movement hacks, and powerful weapons.

Dive into bullet hells with dual-mode weapons such as laser rifles and black hole generators.

Explore vast vertical landscapes while mastering roguelite upgrades for intense combat.

Indie game developer and publisher ELYZIO released their latest game this week, as Warden's Will is officially out now on PC via Steam. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a fast-paced movement shooter with roguelite elements, as you can play solo or as a team with up to three-player co-op. You'll attempt to dish punishment and overcome horsed of robots as you attempt to break a timeloop that has thrown this multiverse into chaos. We have more information about the title and launch trailer to check out before you play.

Warden's Will

The multiverse is trapped in a relentless time loop, and only a Warden can break it. Warden's Will is a third-person movement shooter with roguelite elements, playable solo or up to 3-player co-op. Choose your Warden, master unique movement and abilities, overpower and destroy hordes of enemies in intense battles. Fly, smash, slash, and turn bullet hell into bullet heaven! Lasers, bullets, fireballs—even black-holes. Choose from a wild arsenal of heat based weapons, all with a dual firing system. Mix and match weapons and wardens, and loot hundreds of augments to unleash game-breaking synergies. The multiverse's power is yours to break!

Master the Crazy Movement and Heroes: Choose your Warden, each with special movement kits and attack abilities. Fly and launch missiles, jump and smash, dash and slash!

Choose your Warden, each with special movement kits and attack abilities. Fly and launch missiles, jump and smash, dash and slash! Get Overpowered with Roguelite Upgrades: Collect tons of power-ups each run and augment your Warden to kill hordes of enemies.

Collect tons of power-ups each run and augment your Warden to kill hordes of enemies. Face the Challenging Bullet-Hells: Dodge, weave, and unleash destruction in fast-paced, adrenaline-filled combat.

Dodge, weave, and unleash destruction in fast-paced, adrenaline-filled combat. Explore Massive Vertical Landscapes: Dive into vast, visually stunning maps with challenging vertical landscapes.

Dive into vast, visually stunning maps with challenging vertical landscapes. Wield Dual-Mode Weapons: Equip wild weapons like laser rifles, black hole generators, and fireballs.

Equip wild weapons like laser rifles, black hole generators, and fireballs. Go Solo or Co-op: Take on the challenge solo or team up in 3-player co-op.p to two friends in co-op mode. Share the chaos, or rely on your skill to survive.

