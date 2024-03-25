Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: tennocon

Warframe Devstream Reveals Soulframe & TennoCon 2024 Updates

Digital Extremes took time drung PAX East 2024 to hold a new Devstream with news on Warframe, Soulframe, and TennoCon 2024.

Article Summary TennoCon 2024 announced as an in-person event at RBC Place on July 19-20.

Warframe: 1999 unveils new armor Jade and actor Ben Starr joins the cast.

First major Soulframe trailer drops, showcasing the fantasy RPG's world.

Protea Prime Access previewed with Prime weapons Okina and Velox Prime.

Digital Extremes took time at PAX East 2024 to hold a special Warframe Devstream, in which they talked about the game, Soulframe, and plans for TennoCon 2024. The big news to come out of it is that TennoCon will go back to being an in-person event, as it returns to the RBC Place in London, Ontario, Canada. We also got a look at the next chapter of the game with Warframe: 1999, which will add the next Warframe armor going by the name of Jade. The team also debuted a new trailer for the upcoming fantasy RPG Soulframe, the first major reveal for the game in years. We have highlights below from the team, as well as the full livestream above.

PAX East Warframe Devstream Highlights

Jade Shadows is a new Cinematic Quest launching this year ahead of Warframe: 1999 and introduces players to the angelic 57th Warframe, Jade, with a single-player Quest and missions centered around exploring one of Warframe's most elusive and legendary characters – the Stalker.

In a magnetic new look at Warframe: 1999 – Warframe's most ambitious chapter yet – actor Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI) joined live to reveal a new cinematic layered with narrative twists and a glimpse at a new slick ride, Atomicycles. Players learn Arthur (voiced by Starr) is a Protoframe of Excalibur and are introduced to Aoi, a Protoframe of the Warframe Mag (voiced by Alpha Takahashi of Cyberpunk 2077).

TennoCon 2024 returns to RBC Place in Digital Extremes' hometown of London, Ontario, on July 19-20, 2024. Tickets for TennoCon will go on sale Thursday, March 28, 2024, and a TennoCon Digital Pack offering will be available to players who cannot travel.

Manipulate temporal forces exquisitely with Protea Prime Access. Take a first look at Protea Prime and bring back the power of a forgotten technological society with a stylish new look awash in signature gold trim. Select between her myriad of devices to toss grenade clusters, fire plasma charges, dispense health and energy pickups, and even rewind time itself. Protea Prime arrives soon for all platforms alongside two new Prime tech weapons, the dual daggers Okina Prime and Velox Prime pistol.

