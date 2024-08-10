Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe

Warframe To Launch Lotus Eaters Update Next Week

Warframe gives a bit of a preview to what's coming in the Lotus Eaters update, as well as what's coming with the Sevagoth Prime Access

Article Summary Digital Extremes announces Warframe's Lotus Eaters update launching on August 21, 2024.

New free narrative chapter ties into the upcoming Warframe 1999 expansion set for release this Winter.

Sevagoth Prime Access introduces enhanced stats and new mod slot, along with unique weapons and cosmetics.

Players can craft Sevagoth Prime and his signature gear for free or unlock instantly via the Warframe Marketplace.

Digital Extremes revealed more details about the upcoming update to Warframe, as they'll launch the Lotus Eaters update next Wednesday. This is a brand new free narrative chapter for the game with several pieces of new content that will lead into Waframe 1999, set for release this Winter. The update also introduces a new prologue quest called Sevagoth Prime Access and several cosmetics ties to TennoGen. We have more details for you below as it goes live on August 21, 2024.

Warframe: Lotus Eaters

The Man in the Wall does not sit idly by – this short Quest picks up following the events of Whispers in the Walls with The Lotus calling upon players to investigate a strange but familiar sound in Sanctum Anatomica on Deimos. The path leads to Albrecht Entrati… but how?

Sevagoth Prime Access

Embodying the power of an ancient and advanced society, Sevagoth Prime sails into the dock with increased energy, shield, and armor stats, along with an extra Naramon Polarity mod slot. Sevagoth, once banished to the Void, has been resurrected to reclaim his ship and pride. Reap the souls of the dead before you, Sow death seeds to slowly drain the life of approaching enemies, ensnare and slow nearby foes with a well of Gloom, or take over Sevagoth's Exalted Shadow to tear larger fiends asunder with shredding melee attacks.

Equip the latest in Prime weapon, Epitaph Prime, a wrist-mounted sidearm, and team up with the latest Prime companion, Nautilus Prime, a Sentinel equipped with the Cold damaging Verglas Prime weapon. Additional cosmetic items include the Maginav Signa headpiece, a new glyph, and the Navic mask, wings, and tail attachments to customize your Sentinels. Players can craft Sevagoth Prime for free, along with his signature weapons, by collecting the required Blueprints and components found inside Void Relics. Sevagoth Prime can also be instantly unlocked from the Warframe Marketplace.

