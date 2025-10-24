Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Battlesector, Slitherine LTD., warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Reveals Warhammer Day 2025 Plans

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector has revealed a number of new additions that are coming this December for Warhammer Day 2025

New Crusade Mode lets players grow their armies and upgrade troops through a series of intense battles.

The notorious Ork Kustom Boosta-Blasta vehicle joins the fray, bringing speed and deadly firepower.

Domination mode adds new objective-based gameplay, plus Black Legion Faction DLC releases December 9.

Developer and publisher Slitherine Ltd. have revealed their plans for Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, as they'll be dropping some new content for Warhammer Day 2025. Some of the new additions to the game will be two new game modes with Crusae and Domination, each offering up a different take on how you'll try to survive each round, as well as the addition of the Kustom Boosta-Blasta, which you can see below. We have more dev notes about all of this here as it will be released on December 2, 2025.

The war for the contested worlds of the Imperium rages on. Following the strategic challenges of Planetary Conquest and the relentless pressure of Daemonic Incursion campaigns, a formidable new threat—and opportunity—arrives. Players will now face the endless, brutal calculus of the Crusade Mode.

Crusade Mode

This game feature will challenge players to start with a basic army and fight their way through hordes of enemies, earning the opportunity to expand both their forces and firepower. The mode also introduces a new system to level up troops, with an experience system based on the ferocity of the battle, featuring a variety of ways to upgrade entire classes of troops.

The Kustom Boosta-Blasta

Only in the mind of an Ork could such a magnificent, lethal machine be conceived. The Kustom Boosta-blasta is one of the deadliest and most notoriously unhinged vehicles in the Ork arsenal. Blisteringly fast and absurdly well-armed—after all, as the Orks know, "Red ones go fasta!"—it doesn't just shoot things; it can literally set enemies on fire just by speeding past them with its back-mounted exhausts. Armed with a deadly turret-mounted Rivet Cannon, this speed-demon will tear clean holes through infantry and light armour alike. It is everything a Speed Freek dreams of in a vehicle, a screaming tribute to the unbridled WAAAGH!

Domination Game Mode

Domination is a new game mode for Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector being added as part of a free update. It will be available to play in both Single Player and Multiplayer Skirmish, and will also feature as an objective within Crusade campaigns. Domination tasks players with capturing and securing three areas spread across the center of each map. Each map features different locations to capture; some span entire loading bays, while others require the securing of a narrow corridor. Players earn points at the end of their turns for dominating each zone, which rewards aggressive play across the whole map and the elimination of enemy spearheads. To win, players will need to reach the target score threshold or completely eliminate the opposing forces.

The Forces of Chaos Arrive

To celebrate Warhammer Day 2025, Slitherine has announced the release of the next Faction DLC. A terrifying new Faction DLC is coming, as the infamous Black Legion will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox from December 9th. Once known as the Luna Wolves, they were one of the first 20 founding Legions of the Space Marines before turning traitor during the infamous Horus Heresy in the 31st Millennium. Led by the Warmaster of Chaos, Abaddon the Despoiler, the Black Legion stands as the primary antagonist of the 41st Millennium, a bitter foe that has waged the Long War for ten thousand years.

