Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: warhammer
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Drops First Anniversary Update
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is celebrating its one-uear anniversary with a brand new update that includes tons of content
Article Summary
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader celebrates its first anniversary with a massive 1.3 update and new content.
- Update brings new cutscenes, items, rebalanced Conviction points, and voiceovers for an enhanced experience.
- Console co-op mode now live, allowing up to 6 players on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X with improved performance.
- Experience 4K resolution on PS5 Pro; digital artbook and OST available in top-tier editions on consoles.
Owlcat Games have released an all-new update for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as the game celebrates its first anniversary. The update comes with a number of new additions, as they have given the game some upgrades as well as new items, voiceovers, cutscenes, and more. We have the full list from the devs below, and you can read more in their latest blog.
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – 1.3 Update
- New cutscenes and major improvements to multiple old cutscenes
- A lot of new items
- Conviction point rebalance (Convictions will be easier to get, which will give players more roleplaying freedom without feeling forced to pick a certain option to gain mechanical benefits)
- New voiceover (mostly in dialogues with Kibellah and companion banter with Kibellah involved)
- Improvement and review of loot tables in Act I and II to make item progression more interesting and diverse
- Significant improvements to French and German localization
- Multiple new Force swords are scattered across the game for all your needs
- Updates and improvements to colonization events
- Rotation of Grand Strategist zones
- Updated character models for Heinrix and Abelard
Console Co-Op Mode
The long-awaited update for the consoles is finally live. Players can gather with up to 5 friends and feel the real brothers-in-arms experience. Play the whole game on a team or invite friends at any stage of the campaign, from now on, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Also, the update increases the game performance on all consoles and brings 4K resolution to the PlayStation 5 Pro version. As an additional bonus—the digital artbook and OST are also available on consoles in top-tier editions.