Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Drops First Anniversary Update

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is celebrating its one-uear anniversary with a brand new update that includes tons of content

Update brings new cutscenes, items, rebalanced Conviction points, and voiceovers for an enhanced experience.

Console co-op mode now live, allowing up to 6 players on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X with improved performance.

Experience 4K resolution on PS5 Pro; digital artbook and OST available in top-tier editions on consoles.

Owlcat Games have released an all-new update for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as the game celebrates its first anniversary. The update comes with a number of new additions, as they have given the game some upgrades as well as new items, voiceovers, cutscenes, and more. We have the full list from the devs below, and you can read more in their latest blog.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – 1.3 Update

Throughout the year, the team listened carefully to the feedback from the community and did a fantastic job supporting the game together with bringing new updates and fixes to make it even better and meet the first anniversary in all its glory. The new patch brings tons of changes and quality of life improvements. Moreover, the co-op mode of up to 6 people is now available to console players. The 1.3 Update is one of the biggest updates of the game so far and contains over 1000+ visible and internal changes, including:

New cutscenes and major improvements to multiple old cutscenes

A lot of new items

Conviction point rebalance (Convictions will be easier to get, which will give players more roleplaying freedom without feeling forced to pick a certain option to gain mechanical benefits)

New voiceover (mostly in dialogues with Kibellah and companion banter with Kibellah involved)

Improvement and review of loot tables in Act I and II to make item progression more interesting and diverse

Significant improvements to French and German localization

Multiple new Force swords are scattered across the game for all your needs

Updates and improvements to colonization events

Rotation of Grand Strategist zones

Updated character models for Heinrix and Abelard

Console Co-Op Mode

The long-awaited update for the consoles is finally live. Players can gather with up to 5 friends and feel the real brothers-in-arms experience. Play the whole game on a team or invite friends at any stage of the campaign, from now on, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Also, the update increases the game performance on all consoles and brings 4K resolution to the PlayStation 5 Pro version. As an additional bonus—the digital artbook and OST are also available on consoles in top-tier editions.

