Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin To Launch Two DLC In March

Frontier Developments confirmed Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin will be getting two new heroes in DLC packs this March.

Article Summary Frontier Developments announces two DLCs for Warhammer: Realms of Ruin.

New heroes Kurdoss Valentian and Gaunt Summoner join the fray in March.

Each Hero DLC priced at $5, with a bundled option for $9.

Players to receive a free update with new maps and enhanced gameplay features.

Developer and publisher Frontier Developments revealed two new DLC releases on the way to Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin next month. Each one will add a brand new playable character to the mix, as you'll get Kurdoss Valentian and Gaunt Summoner added to the game. Each one of them can be used in AI Skirmish, multiplayer, and the single-player Conquest Mode, giving everyone a new set of skills and abilities to take to the battlefield. You can also swap out your default hero units for one of the two if you desire as a new adjustment to the way you play. Each Hero DLC will run you $5, or together as part of a bundle for $9. We have more info on them below.

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin – Kurdoss Valentian and Gaunt Summoner

Kurdoss Valentian, The Craven King, exerts his dire presence over the battlefields of Ghur to silence enemy squads and disrupt the command of foes. The ominous sight of The Craven King's silently drifting throne in the ranks of the Nighthaunt signifies doom, as this heavy-hitting brawler wields the Sepulchral Sceptre to unleash death upon the enemy. Meanwhile, the Gaunt Summoner allows players to embrace the twisted trickery of Tzeentch, raining devastation from afar and tearing through reality itself to unleash the fury of summoned daemons. Wielding powerful spells and arcane abilities, reshaping the battlefield to their whims and turning the tide of the conflict in their favor.

In addition, all players can enjoy a free update offering new maps, further balancing, and quality of life enhancements, including greater autonomy to their battlefield management through the introduction of two new squad stances. The 'Engage' stance will allow units to automatically attack units within range, retreating to their position once the enemy has been dispatched, whilst the 'Hold' stance fixes units to their position in a more defensive manner, ignoring engagements.

