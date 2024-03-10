Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Launches Versus Alpha For Its Anniversary

Fatshark has a new update out for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, as players can try the new Closed Alpha they've been experimenting with.

Article Summary Fatshark launches Versus Alpha during Warhammer: Vermintide 2's 6th anniversary event.

Anniversary event features Double XP, the return of A Quiet Drink map, and more.

Versus mode allows 4 Heroes to battle against 4 player-controlled Pactsworn.

Numerous updates include a new testing map, an end-match scoreboard, and balance tweaks.

Fatshark is celebrating the Sixth Anniversary of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 by launching a new and improved mode with the new Versus Alpha. The team has launched a special anniversary event that will run for the next few weeks, which comes with a ton of patches, a Double XP experience, the return of A Quiet Drink map, and more. But the biggest addition to the mix is the new Versus Alpha, which they are currently testing out. We have the dev notes of everything you need to know below, as the content is now live.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus Alpha

For the entire duration of the Anniversary event, you'll also be able to try out Versus! Available to all owners of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, you'll get to hop onto the Versus-specific lobby from the main menu. We had a ton of fun (and a ton of feedback!) from the Closed Alpha Test we held in early February, so we're really excited and hopeful to see that and more during this one, where everyone gets to participate!

Versus is a free new Game mode for Warhammer: Vermintide 2! It's an asymmetrical PvP+E pitting up to 4 Heroes against our AI enemies and up to 4 special players, what we call Pactsworn. A match will take place over several rounds, with each team swapping places between playing the Heroes and the Pactsworn each round. To simplify, in each round, the Hero team must play a regular game akin to Adventure mode, while the Pactsworn players have to stop them. For those of you who have participated in the Closed Alpha Test or just those curious, we've compiled a list of the major changes between the previous Test and this one:

The current testing map has changed! The new map is Righteous Stand.

Added a scoreboard at the end of the match.

Team scoring has been reworked a bit to be more granular.

Enabled all five premium careers.

Tweaked some more outliers in abilities and talents. Of note, Outcast Engineer's bomb spam has been toned down for this round of Versus testing. We know that Outcast Engineer currently needs looking at in the adventure mode as well, but we're only touching him in Versus for now as a quick patchwork before giving him a proper thoughout adjustment in the base game.

Increased the amount of NPC enemies.

Reduced the amount of pickups scattered around the map (both ammo and health).

