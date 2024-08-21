Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer, warhammer 40k, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Versus Launches Open Beta

Fatshark has officially launched an Open Beta for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Versus, which will run for the next couple of weeks

Article Summary Fatshark has launched an Open Beta for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Versus, live until September 2nd on Steam.

Versus introduces a new asymmetric PvP+E mode featuring 4v4 battles with iconic Ubersreik Five Heroes and Skaven specials.

Experience Warhammer's rich fantasy universe with reimagined battles in familiar Vermintide 2 locations.

Earn rewards with a new progression system, featuring unique challenges and exciting gameplay rewards.

Fatshark announced this afternoon that they have officially launched an Open Beta for players to try out Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Versus. In case you haven't read much about this one yet, this is an entirely new way to play Vermintide 2, as they have incorporated a new asymmetric PvPE game mode. The game will give you a chance to team up with other players and battle it out in thrilling 4v4 fights, as you will alternate between the iconic Ubersreik Five Heroes and the devious Skaven specials. All of this takes place in various locations that should be familiar to those who are well-versed in the Warhammer fantasy universe. We have more details about the beta for you below, along with the trailer for you to check out above, as it will be live from August 21 until September 2nd on Steam.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Versus

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Versus is an entirely new way to play Vermintide 2 with this new asymmetric PvP+E game mode. Engage in thrilling 4v4 battles, alternating between the iconic Ubersreik Five Heroes and the devious Skaven specials, all set against the backdrop of the rich Warhammer Fantasy Universe.

Intense Asymmetrical Multiplayer Action: Teams of up to four face off and play both the beloved Ubersreik Five Heroes and the Pactsworn offering diverse strategies and unpredictable matches

Teams of up to four face off and play both the beloved Ubersreik Five Heroes and the Pactsworn offering diverse strategies and unpredictable matches Character Variety and Specialization: Choose between 5 different Heroes and 20 different careers. Play also as the Verminous Pactsworn, with 5 different Skaven to choose from, each with their own unique abilities.

Choose between 5 different Heroes and 20 different careers. Play also as the Verminous Pactsworn, with 5 different Skaven to choose from, each with their own unique abilities. Familiar Grounds, New Battles: Rediscover the war-ravaged lands of the Vermintide 2 maps, now reimagined for PVP, letting you experience the familiar lore of the Warhammer Fantasy universe in a brand new, exciting way to play

Rediscover the war-ravaged lands of the Vermintide 2 maps, now reimagined for PVP, letting you experience the familiar lore of the Warhammer Fantasy universe in a brand new, exciting way to play New Challenges and Rewards: Show off your skill with a brand new progression system containing challenges and rewards designed specifically for Versus.

