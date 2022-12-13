Warstride Challenges Launches Multiplayer In Latest Update

Focus Entertainment and Dream Powered Games dropped a new update today for Warstride Challenges, adding in multiplayer! The game is still technically in Early Access as of when we're writing this, so the team is basically still making updates to it as you're playing it. So the fact that they're adding in multiplayer shouldn't come as a shock to anyone; more of a welcomed surprise we got it this soon as opposed to somewhere near the end of the Early Access cycle. They've also added a number of new features for people to play around with the content of the game, which includes an all-new level editor for you to make whatever you feel like as a challenge. You can read more of the notes down below about the update, as it is totally free to download when you open the game next.

This new update brings the new Live Multiplayer mode for real-time speed runs, giving the Warstride community yet another opportunity to challenge each other as players compete simultaneously through cups, a playlist of levels. New perspectives for a custom Warstride experience don't stop here, and players can now access the exciting new array of options brought to the Level Editor. An ever-improving feature of the game thanks to the community's active feedback and sharings, the Level Editor keeps extending its functionalities with a map curation and decorative objects.

The previous updates already brought 60 levels, six bonus levels, and 10 Big Fun Levels, including new powers such as the Stomp and the Grappling Hook to kill your enemies with style. With all the improvements added to the Level Editor, players can also enjoy new levels and share their creations with the community. The devs are always working to continuously improve the game experience and integrate community feedback before the 1.0 release.