Watcher Of Realms Has Launched On PC & Mobile

After several months of waiting and teasing, Moonton Games has officially released their latest game, Watcher Of Realms for mobile and PC.

Mobile developer Moonton Games have officially released their latest game, Watcher Of Realms, which is out right now on PC and mobile devices. Players now have the chance to experience a different kind of RPG with a few different mechanics you don't normally see in the genre beyond mobile. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as it's now live on Steam, iOS, and Android.

"Thousands of years ago, before many civilizations came to be, an Ancient God's sentient Envoy took root in the world of TYA. Its purpose – to corrupt the world. The Envoy is intelligent and powerful as it spreads corruption. Slowly, along with oblivious civilizations in TYA, the Envoy matured – gradually tainting the world with its' consumption; now, it's almost time to contact the Ancient God. After being killed defending Akkidia, Commander Aurion (the player character and main protagonist) was revived by the Prophet to combat the threat of the Envoy and The Ancient God. His mask protects him from The Tides of Darkness' effects, but how? Engulfed in madness where gruesome monsters await, save this chaotic land from corruption, and assume the role of the tactical Commander with a plethora of resources at your fingertips. With over 8+ factions and 100+ remarkable heroes, players can build their camp, challenge evil lords, and maintain multiple factions in this next-gen action fantasy RPG."

Diverse RPG Elements and Multiple Modes of Play: Obtain and collect rare and unique resources while leveling up in Watcher Of Realms. Explore multiple game modes, including PvP and PvE, while leading your heroes to ultimate victory on the grandest battlefield of all. There are two original special game modes: Tide and Guild Boss (Epic Dragon). In Tide, players will confront thousands of monsters with the intention of defending the city by utilizing their heroes. In Guild Boss, players will defeat the Epic Dragon with other players in a guild.

User-Friendly and Strategic Gameplay: The diverse continent of Tya includes gorgeous environments, such as vast deserts, chilling dungeons, colossal mountains, and more. In the continent of Tya and Tower of Defense, the core mode of gameplay is tactical RPG. Each stage poses new challenges, and commanders must choose the best faction and hero combination in order to survive.

Eight+ Factions to Customize and Choose From: Explore a range of chapters, maps, and levels to discover more stories of different factions: The WatchGuard, The Nightmare Council, The Cursed Cult, The Infernal Blast, and more. Each faction and heroes from those different factions contain unique backstories waiting for the player to discover.

Experience 100+ Heroes to Collect and Upgrade: Unlock and augment 100+ unique heroes from 30+ races and eight distinctive factions, forming a powerful team to resist an onslaught of countless monsters and demons. Every hero is worth upgrading and collecting heroes of the same faction significantly impact a battle.

Incredibly Immersive, High-Quality Audio-Visual Effects: With premium CGI and character design, players will fall in love with customized animations that bring each hero to life. Players can enjoy the fascinating visual effects of heroes, monsters, environments, and bosses.

Massive Multiplayer PvP Battles: Original tower defense PvP mode will showcase your skills. With multiple PvP themes, you can climb player rankings and fight your way straight to the top!

