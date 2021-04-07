Magic: The Gathering "Sen Triplets" Commander Deck Tech

Magic: The Gathering has always been a game about breaking the rules. The Comprehensive Rules of the game state that in case of a card's text contradiction of the document's own text, the card takes precedence. After all, magic break the solid rules of reality, so why shouldn't the game be overruled by the spells one casts?

Today, we have an abridged Commander deck tech written up for your reading pleasure: Sen Triplets is a commander that delights in changing the flow of permissions in the game. However, we decided to take it a step or three further than that with this deck.

You can find the deck we have created in full on TappedOut by clicking here.

Sen Triplets is a control commander, through and through. The Triplets keep an opponent at bay while allowing you to play their cards on your own turn. You will need a specific subset of cards to enable Sen Triplets to their fullest, but this is not a difficult feat to accomplish. Cards that allow you to make any kind of mana are imperative in this deck so you can cast red or green spells if you so desire to.

But here's a quandary for you: What if you want to play your spells on the opponents' turns and their spells on your own turn? Surely the latter part of the conundrum is easy – simply use Sen Triplets – but the first bit is a toughie for a few people. This requires cards that grant instant speed, cards like Vedalken Orrery or Leyline of Anticipation.

To take things a step further, this deck will aim to make use of the foretell mechanic from Kaldheim, Magic: The Gathering's latest premier-level set that's already available at the time of writing, in order to play into the theme of messing with timing restrictions. Here are a few cards that fit the themes already listed:

Leyline of Anticipation

Leyline of Anticipation and its ilk (Vedalken Orrery, as mentioned earlier, as well as Tidal Barracuda from Commander 2020) are all strong cards in that they allow spells that are normally to be cast at sorcery speed to be cast on any turn, in response to virtually anything, any time you have priority. This subset of cards allows us to cast spells upon spells and also allows our sorcery-speed foretell cards to be realized sooner than generally intended.

Celestial Dawn

As far as running cards that permit the Sen Triplets to cast red or green spells from opposing hands, there are a few ways to see this through. One, you can go the Chromatic Lantern route and allow your lands to tap for any color. This is not uncommon in colorless identities as evidenced by Chromatic Orrery, but most of these effects are actually in green making things rather tough for the sake of redundancy. However, there's one card that does a good impression of this and is a major player in this deck: Celestial Dawn. Making all of your lands into Plains and making all of your white mana spendable as anything you'd like, Celestial Dawn opens the strategies of all of your opponents quite handily to you.

Dream Devourer

Dream Devourer is a niche card, and a novel one at that. It gives all of your spells the capability to be foretold instead of cast outright. This means any card you have in hand can be hidden away for use at a later time. It is the lynchpin of the foretell strategy, but losing it makes much of the strategy fold. However, we have a fair removal and countermagic suite available to us in these colors to keep that from happening.

Worst Fears

When we spoke of strategies in this Commander deck, we failed to mention one last one, for use when all goes to hell: turn control. Mindslaver effects abound in this Magic: The Gathering deck, ready to use whenever a player is truly in for it. Worst Fears is a very mana-intensive card but can be played in here as long as it's given foretell (see Dream Devourer directly above). Worst Fears makes for a fun one-two combo with Head Games or Jester's Mask effects, because then you can fill their hand with cards you'd like to cast for their turn and your own! Frustrating for your opponents? Yes! Fun for you? Yes!

Do you have experience playing a Sen Triplets Commander deck, or against one, in Magic: The Gathering? How did this experience play out for you? Let us know in the comments below!