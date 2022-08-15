Wave Race 64 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo announced a new addition coming to Nintendo Switch Online tonight as we're getting Wave Race 64 added to the N64 library. Unless you played this era of gaming, you have no idea what impact this game had on a generation of Nintendo fans. One of the few games the company released just after the launch of the N64 in 1996; it was an example of what the console had to offer at the time as you got a different kind of racing title that was super fluid and fun to play. Even if you were terrible at it, the game was still pretty fun to race around on, especially against friends in two-player competition. Including racing each other on dolphins! The game will be added to NSO Expansion Pack on August 19th, but sadly, it looks like this is the ONLY game we're getting this month for any of Nintendo's retro consoles. Which is a shame because there's still a ton of stuff the company could add for the NES, SNES, and N64 consoles.

Wave Race 64 features nine challenging courses set across scenic locales. Choose from one of four watercraft racers, each with their own abilities and style, and try to capture glory in Championship Mode, whip around the tracks in Time Trials, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode. Go airborne with dolphins on the golden shores of Sunset Bay, cruise under the bright lights and tall buildings of Twilight City, feel the crashing waves on Sunny Beach or chill out on the frigid waters of Glacier Coast, just to name a few. Plus, racing conditions will change with the weather, making the water choppy or covering the course with fog. The waves will even respond to the way that you and your rivals move!