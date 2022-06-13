We Run Down The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

This weekend has been filled with a ton of gaming streams, with the biggest being the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. In what felt like the centerpiece of all of the Summer Game Fest activities, the company gave us a 90-minute presentation with a ton of content to talk about. Specifically for the fact that everything featured in this show, they claimed would see the light of day on PC and consoles within the next 12 months. Which is quite a claim seeing as how we got a new look at Starfield, a major announcement about Kojima Productions teaming with Xbox Game Studios, Riot Games adding their library to Xbox Game Pass, and much more. We have a rundown of everything seen in the show, with information from Xbox Wire, along with the video down below.

Redfall: Redfall is an open-world co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. The town of Redfall is under siege by a legion of vampires who have cut the island off from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors, squad up to create the perfect team of vampire slayers in open-world action.

Hollow Knight: Silksong: Discover a vast, haunted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong! The sequel to the award-winning action-adventure. Explore, fight and survive as you ascend to the peak of a land ruled by silk and song. Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom's peak.

High On Life: From the mind of Justin Roiland comes High On Life. Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It's up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world! You're a bounty hunter who's on a mission to stop an alien invasion on Earth. These interstellar cartel creeps aren't just taking over our stuff — they're using humans as drugs. Let that sink in for a few seconds. As drugs! This is where that bounty-hunter part is important. Yes, you can acquire an arsenal of sci-fi weapons. Here's the thing: The guns in High On Life are also sentient life forms from another planet. They have their own cute faces, and they can talk out of those cute faces. It's not just random talking, either. Your companions/guns have distinct personalities, and they'll share their thoughts about what's going on — even weaving their thoughts and opinions into the story in important ways. Each gun also has unique special abilities, and players will be rewarded for learning the best time to swap guns in and out. You'll get to travel to a bunch of different planets, where you'll meet strange aliens, recover valuable resources, hunt down awesome enemies, and soak up the atmosphere. We don't want to share too much about those specific locations right now, because a lot of the fun comes down to not knowing what's ahead.

Riot Games on Xbox Game Pass: Riot Games and Xbox announced that Riot's biggest titles are coming to Game Pass this winter. We're bringing together two of the biggest communities in gaming onto one platform. In a first for Game Pass, the partnership extends beyond Riot's PC games to include Riot's mobile-only and mobile-accessible titles. All Game Pass members will be able to play: League Of Legends, League Of Legends; Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant.

A Plague Tail: Requiem: Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.

Forza Motorsport: Forza Motorsport has been built from the ground up to showcase the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The accuracy of our overhauled physics, the beauty of our cars and tracks, our new dynamic time of day, advanced car damage, and real-time ray tracing on track lead to a generational leap in immersion. The all-new Forza Motorsport is the most technically advanced racing game ever made. Fundamental to Forza Motorsport is our fully dynamic time of day system, which brings tracks to life in stunning detail and like weather, it will be available on every track. Changes in time of day alter ambient temperatures, which, in turn, impacts the track surface temperatures. These track temperature changes will affect the grip of your car, as does rubbering in and weather. These new simulation details add further depth, drama, and dynamics to the racing experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – 40th Anniversary Edition: The 40th Anniversary Edition, a completely free offering for those who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator or play it via Xbox Game Pass, is a comprehensive celebration of the franchise with both a tribute to our past as well as an introduction to new and highly anticipated aircraft types. The nod to the past will re-introduce some classic airports and several of the most famous planes from earlier versions including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight! We have also listened to our community and will incorporate the most requested aircraft types: helicopters brought to life with an all-new Fluid Dynamics Simulation, gliders that allow you to experience the planet in a totally unique way and a highly detailed, true-to-life airliner!

Overwatch 2: Overwatch 2 is launching in early access with dynamic new PvP content on October 4th, kicking off the next chapter for Blizzard Entertainment's acclaimed team-based shooter. Featuring a new five-versus-five multiplayer format with cross-platform play and cross-platform progression, Overwatch 2's PvP experience is designed to offer incredible and fresh competitive gameplay with a new, free-to-play model and major game updates such as new heroes, hero reworks, maps, modes, and premium cosmetics. At launch, players will have an opportunity to get their hands on the newest tank hero to join the roster, the ruthless Australian-born ruler of Junkertown: the Junker Queen. The Junker Queen is the second new hero revealed for Overwatch 2, and the franchise's 34th hero overall, following Sojourn—a high-mobility and railgun-wielding former Overwatch captain with cybernetic capabilities. New and iconic international locations will also arrive in-game at launch, from the snowy New Queen Street in Toronto to the bustle of Midtown Manhattan. Overwatch 2 additionally introduces the new Push game mode, a symmetrical map type where teams battle to take control and advance a centrally-located robot deeper into enemy territory than the opposing team.

Ara History Untold: Ara: History Untold, built by a team that includes many of the leads behind one of the most popular historical grand strategy games of all time, invites players to build and lead a nation throughout global history as they explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with rivals to prove they are the greatest leader ever known. Players will become the architect of a dynamic, living world fully rendered and brought to life through the power of Oxide's proprietary Nitrous Engine, where their play style and decisions will shape the world they create, the lives of their people, and their legacy as a leader.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle: The new gameplay trailer highlights the land of the Bretons and the brand-new Elder Scrolls story coming in the latest Chapter. The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle will launch for console on June 21st. ESO's more than 20 million players will have access to a never-before-seen location in Tamriel, two all-new companions, a new card game called Tales of Tribute, and hours upon hours of new main story, challenging bosses, and side quests to explore. Players can purchase the new Chapter through the ESO Store, retailer, or platform store of their choice. High Isle is available now for PC/MAC and Stadia, and June 21, 2022, for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Fallout 76: Expeditions: The Pitt: Expeditions: The Pitt is the next major content update for Fallout 76, arriving free for all players this September. Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. You will assist the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters in a desperate attempt to reclaim their home from a power-hungry raider faction known as the Fanatics. The new gameplay trailer provides a glimpse of exciting new content coming to Fallout 76: The Pitt this September, including a new location – Pittsburgh, repeatable ever-changing missions for up to four players, new stories and factions, new rewards for players, and new enemies to defeat.

Forza Motorsport + Hot Wheels Unleashed: The new Horizon Hot Wheels Park has some of the fastest, most extreme tracks ever in a Horizon game, including more than 200 kilometers (that's around 125 miles for our non-metric friends) of twisting, looping iconic orange track. Explore a sprawling Hot Wheels open world with new driving experiences such as gravity-defying magnet tracks as well as ice, water flume, and rumble tracks. We've also added four new biomes, including the rugged Giant's Canyon; the Ice Cauldron where frozen tundra drips into the glistening molten lava; Forest Falls which takes you high above the tree canopy and over epic waterfalls, and finally, the visually stunning Horizon Nexus, where the Horizon Festival is suspended among a web of Hot Wheels tracks.

Ark 2: Survive the past. Tame the future. Suddenly awakened on a primal world filled with dinosaurs and humans struggling for dominance, you must team up with legendary heroes to confront powerful dark forces. Saddle up, and join the definitive next-gen survival experience with Ark 2!

Scorn: Scorn's twisted and interconnected environments evoke a sense of dread uninterrupted by direct guidance, upholding a thrilling sense of discovery and encouraging thoughtful progression from players bold enough to brave Scorn's tense and mysterious journey. Players must harness their intuition – and possibly the darkest parts of their minds – to reach new areas and earn new abilities in their fight to make it out of the bio labyrinth.

Flintlock the Siege of Dawn: Join humanity's last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action-RPG open-world adventure. The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God's army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It's time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder, and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind's final siege against the tide of the dead.

Minecraft Legends: In Minecraft Legends, players will discover a gentle land, both familiar and mysterious, full of lush biomes and rich resources. But this beautiful land is on the brink of terrible change – the piglin invasion has begun and threatens to corrupt the Overworld. It´s up to the player to make unexpected friends (including some classic mobs you'll recognize from Minecraft) to form valuable alliances and lead the way into strategic battles against the fierce invaders from the Nether. The game will have a very exciting campaign that will introduce many surprises for both new and seasoned Minecraft player alike. And for those looking to play with friends, there will be online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer which we're looking forward to sharing more on later this year. To deliver our vision as an action strategy game, we knew we needed to partner with a team that could help us bring Minecraft Legends to life in the best way possible. We are thrilled to partner with Blackbird Interactive, a development team with a long track record of delivering strong strategy gameplay experiences.

Lightyear Frontier: Welcome to the frontier! Begin your new life on a strange and beautiful planet as you build up your homestead, farm alien crops, and use your mech to explore what this new landscape has to offer. Enjoy our relaxing farming adventure with up to three friends. Combining the utility of a mech with the peaceful experience of starting a farm, the world of Lightyear Frontier is full of mystery and wonder. Add new plants to your harvest as you travel through the planet's environments, uncovering ancient secrets and making new friends along the way. Establish your presence in harmony with nature, using tech research to create a sustainable and successful farm.

Gunfire Reborn: Gunfire Reborn is a level-based adventure game featuring FPS, Roguelite, and RPG, coming to Xbox Game Pass. Players can control heroes with various abilities to experience diverse Build gameplay, and use various weapons to explore procedurally-generated levels. You can play the game alone, or join 4-player coop.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Descend into a limbo of decaying memories as Benedict Fox, a self-proclaimed detective bound to his demon companion. Use that unholy bond to explore the minds of the recently deceased in search of clues as you uncover the mysteries of a massive, decrepit mansion — the site to a young couple's grisly murder, and the disappearance of their child. Immerse yourself in a dark, intriguing world full of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded crimes in an arcane adventure brought to life through a fascinating Burton-esque art style.

As Dusk Falls: As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters' lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice and resilience. Replay the story again and again to uncover vastly different outcomes for the characters and explore hidden nuances behind every decision. Will your characters survive unscathed? What kind of people will they ultimately become? Drive the lives and relationships of multiple characters in a decades-spanning story told across two intense books. Every Family has Secrets. Every Secret has a Price.

Naraka: Bladepoint: In Naraka: Bladepoint, players are thrust into high-octane action in this unique 60-player battle royale with "Unchained Multiplayer Combat," an exhilarating combination of melee action and unparalleled parkour movement. Grapple and scale your way through the map, carefully taking out your opponents and emerging victorious. Bringing a mixture of thrilling melee combat and tactical ranged attacks, players have a variety of ways to tackle situations. With the ability to play solo or with two friends in trios as an array of unique heroes — each with their own special skill set – Naraka: Bladepoint offers a wide range of flexibility for the uninitiated and veterans of the battle royale genre.

Pentiment: In Pentiment, you play Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist working in the bygone scriptorium of Kiersau Abbey during a time of great social unrest. While finishing his masterpiece, Andreas inadvertently becomes entangled in a series of murders that take place over 25 years. Peasants, thieves, craftsmen, monks, nuns, nobles, and even saints must be investigated and interrogated to expose the truth. It will be up to players to decide Andreas' choices, from his educational background and lifestyle to how he investigates the murders. One day he may be digging up a dead monk in the abbey cemetery, the next might be spent eavesdropping on peasant gossip at the ladies' spinning bee. Every decision and accusation he makes carries consequences that will impact the tightly-knit Alpine community for generations to come.

Grounded: Grounded players have encountered enemies such as annoying mosquitos, diving bell spiders who really do live in the water, and deadly bosses such as the glorious Broodmother. They've crafted armor set after armor set to keep improving their survivability, customized their weapons to fit their play style, and used their base-building skills to defend against the swarms of bugs tired of the players' antics. These achievements have been remarkable, and all that playtime has led to some incredible community feedback which will make Grounded's official release this September that much better. The full release will include all 12 updates already released during Game Preview/Early Access development, but now players will be able to unravel the entire mysterious story behind Grounded and their shrunken-ness. Find out how the teens got into the yard and the mad scientist behind it in the fully playable campaign — all of which can be experienced alone or with a group of friends.

Ereban Shadow Legacy: Ereban: Shadow Legacy is an action-packed pure stealth platformer that combines stunning graphics and innovative gameplay mechanics with an immersive narrative in a new, original sci-fi universe. You play as Ayana, the last descendant of a long-forgotten race with the power of merging with the shadows. As Ayana, you must unravel the mysterious relationship between the cryptic energy megacorporation Helios and her lost ancestors, amidst a dying, morally grey universe. Combine Ayana's agility with her mystical shadow powers and high-tech gadgets to either cleverly avoid or mercilessly defeat anything and anyone that stands in her way, as she searches for the truth.

Diablo IV: We are excited to announce that Diablo IV will launch in 2023, and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC with cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms. On Xbox, players can play alongside a friend with couch-co-op. We also introduced the Necromancer as the final class to join the Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Rogue around the campfire. Necromancers are cunning summoners who bend blood, bone, and darkness to their will, raising armies of the undead to carry out their bidding. Known for wielding scythes to strike low any enemy in their path, the Necromancer can even use their fearsome magic to call forth Golems of special abilities to add some serious might to their macabre militia. At the heart of Diablo IV is player choice. With nearly limitless ways to play the game, players can choose to carve their own path forward, shaping their destiny and taking on the adventures they see fit. From character customization to exploration of the open world, and social systems, to the end game, this journey will be in the hands of each player.

Sea of Thieves: Season 7: Take a musical tour of what Sea of Thieves Season Seven will offer as Captaincy comes to the game on July 21, 2022. From purchasing, naming, and customizing ships, to saving your loadouts and gaining access to quick cash-in points, it's time to become a Captain of Adventure!

Ravenlok: After stumbling upon a magical mirror, Ravenlok finds herself pulled away from reality and into a land shrouded in darkness, cursed by the corruption of the Caterpillar Queen. Seeking only to return home at first, she rises to the occasion by challenging fearsome foes and beastly bosses to save the fallen kingdom. Slash through sinister jesters in the Mask Mansion and burn down the Weeping Fungi in the mysterious Mushroom Forest in an unforgettable adventure. In the grand finale of our voxel trilogy, we present to you a tale of creativity and wonder inspired by classic fables and fairytales. If you have played our previous titles like Echo Generation and Riverbond, you'll find a similar thread in our signature 3D pixel look, whimsical charm, and heartfelt story that we strive to craft in our games.

Cocoon: From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside, Cocoon takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

Persona Series Comes to Xbox: Cheers to 25 years of Persona! In this very special anniversary year, we are bringing the worldwide hits Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and with Xbox Game Pass. Starting this fall, fans will get to experience this beloved RPG series. To kick things off, on October 21, don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts when Persona 5 Royal arrives with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. We'll have more to share on the release of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable so be sure to stay tuned here to Xbox Wire.

Kojima Productions: Today, we announced a partnership between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions to create a video game for Xbox like no one has ever experienced or seen before leveraging the power of the cloud. Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative and creative minds in our industry we can't wait to share what our teams will create together.

Starfield: In this first gameplay reveal for Starfield, Todd Howard showcased more details from the game, including exploration of planets, ship customization and piloting, outpost building, advanced RPG and character creation systems, and much more. Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game.