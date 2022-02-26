What Lies In The Multiverse Receives Red Band Trailer

Untold Tales dropped a new trailer for What Lies In The Multiverse this week as we got to see a special Red Band version for the game. Along with developers Studio Voyager and IguanaBee, the team has shown off some of the fun aspects in previous reveals so far. But the multiverse is filled with more than just cool places to visit, it's also filled with terrors that will rip your soul from your body, shape it like clay, throw it back in and kick you in the teeth back to wherever you came from. And that's exactly what you get to see in the latest trailer, which we have for you down below. This one really pulls no punches in the idea that everything you'll be experiencing is not wine and roses, there are people around the multiverse who just don't like you and will punish you. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on Steam on March 4th, 2022.

What Lies In The Multiverse is a story-driven puzzle platformer filled to the brim with hijinks, chaos, and reality-bending adventure. Harness the power of the multiverse! Switch worlds in mid-air, turning pitfalls into bridges, walls into tunnels, and foes into friends. Just be careful when you mess around with gravity… Embark on a journey across gorgeous pixel-art worlds, each with a unique parallel reality you can dive into at will. Explore temples, towns, harbors, the wilderness and more as you race to unlock the secrets of the Multiverse. Meet a vast cast of quirky characters: mad scientists, secret agents, sweet old ladies, enlightened monks, and a charismatic, reality-hopping genius named Everett, who promises to take you on a whirlwind adventure and is definitely telling you the whole truth about himself, yes siree, nothing suspicious there at all! A light-hearted but emotionally nuanced story that delves into the darker side of human nature.