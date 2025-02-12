Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Turtle Flip Studio, Which Way Up: Galaxy Games

Which Way Up: Galaxy Games Confirmed For Late March Release

The new family-friendly party game Which Way Up: Galaxy Games has a release date, as the game will launch on Steam and Switch next month

Article Summary Which Way Up: Galaxy Games launches on March 27, 2025, on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Family-friendly game with unique gravity-defying movements and space-themed challenges.

Compete in events like racing through gravity fields and capturing constellations.

Meet cosmic characters like Sprout, Luna, Sunny, and more as they compete in the Galaxy Games.

Indie game developer and publisher Turtle Flip Studio has confirmed the release date for their latest title, Which Way Up: Galaxy Games. The team revealed that the family-friendly party game will be released for PC via Steam, as well as the Nintendo Switch, on March 27, 2025. Along with the news, the team released a brand new trailer, which we have for you to check out here.

Which Way Up: Galaxy Games

Which Way Up: Galaxy Games is a family friendly party game that gives unique freedom of movement by allowing you to run on walls and ceilings, orbit around planets, or fall across entire levels by manoeuvring through gravity fields. Before The Universe existed, the Celestial Space Sprites banded together one-by-one to see a dream come to fruition: the dream of life itself. As The Universe began to take shape, so too did space. But space is unpredictable, and creating life is tiresome work. So, the Sprites took it upon themselves to create a pastime. The Galaxy Games. Each event features its own unique bite-sized challenge where up to 4 players can compete. Eject your friends into space as you race across gravity fields, score a goal with an entire moon, leap across planets to escape a black hole, and capture and hold zodiacal constellations.

Before The Universe existed, the Space Sprites banded together one-by-one to see a dream come to fruition: the dream of life itself. As The Universe began to take shape, so too did space. But space is unpredictable, and creating life is tiresome work. So, the Sprites took it upon themselves to create a pastime. The Galaxy Games. The fledgling Space Spirits compete and train together to learn how to one day become the next avatar incarnation of their respective cosmic concepts.

Sprout: A manifestation of biology and organic life, Sprout is a personification of nature and all living things.

Prism: A manifestation of light, Prism is a personification of electromagnetic radiation that can be perceived by the human eye.

Luna: A manifestation of Earth's only natural satellite, Luna is the embodiment of the night and Earth's shifting tides.

Sunny: A manifestation of the Star at the centre of our solar system, Sunny gives our home planet light and energy. Sunny has a close relationship with Prism and they both helped bring life to Sprout.

Maggie: A manifestation of the magnetic fields which allow objects to attract and repel each other. Maggie has the power to bring others together, or keep them apart.

Spark: Having shone for millions of years, Spark is the brightest of all the Spirits.

Orbit: A manifestation of the curved path objects can follow in space when affected by gravity. Orbit will sometimes stop by for a short visit, or they'll never leave.

