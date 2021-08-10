Windjammers 2 Will Be Coming To PlayStation With Open Beta

This morning, Dotemu revealed that they will be bringing Windjammers 2 to both PS4 and PS5, as the game is set to launch an open beta. The game was already set to be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia for the initial schedule, but now they've added the PlayStation consoles to the list. What's more, the news comes with the reveal of an open beta period happenin' from August 11th-22nd on both PlayStation consoles as well as PC via Steam. We got the full rundown from the dev team of how the open beta will of or those of you who want to get in on it. Plus a brand new "How To Play" video down at the bottom.

The open beta offers several playable characters, each with their own advantages: the agile and newbie-friendly Steve Miller, the well-balanced Biaggi, the incredibly swift series newcomer Sophie de Lys, and the now-confirmed, tanklike returning star Gary Scott. Novices and seasoned competitors looking to warm up their throwing arms can find help from Gary in a fresh trailer outlining the mechanics and deeper strategies fueling Windjammers 2 's layered action.

Athletes can face off in online ranked play across courts spanning a sandy beach, roaring stadium, rowdy ring, or a towering rooftop complete with shot-deflecting bumpers. The open beta allows PS5 and PS4 owners to go head to head, while Steam users can battle to conquer their own league. Score goals through unpredictable play, unleash special moves for an upper hand, and climb the open beta's leaderboards to become an undisputable champion.