Witchy Life Story Will Be Released In Late September

Indie developer and publisher Sundew Studios announced today they will be releasing their new game Witchy Life Story at the end of the month. This is a cozy little gardening simulator where you will be playing a witch tending to her garden with only a couple of weeks until the big harvest festival. You'll collect flowers to help with spells and rituals for the villagers in town to help solve their everyday problems, while also helping out in other ways to make your village shine. The game will officially be out on September 30th on PC, but for now, enjoy the trailer.

You're the youngest member of the illustrious, magical von Teasel family, but you're not exactly their pride and joy. In fact, your grandmother has given you one last chance to prove yourself — or no more witch training for you! And so you arrive in the small village of Flora, along with your crow familiar, Ramsey. You have two weeks to help the locals prepare their harvest festival for success, and prove your worth to — well, everyone. Be Your Own Witch: Design your emotive and troublesome witch however you see fit, with an extensive character creator. There's no excuse for not looking your best!

Curl Up in Your Cozy House: Decorate your altar with the various spells, crystals, and plants you collect throughout your stay in Flora.

Gather Herbs and Brew Potions: Tend your garden to collect plants to use in your magical recipes, as well as other rituals and experiments that are totally, definitely Official Witch Business.

Enchant the Locals: Craft spells, perform tarot readings, lead guided meditations, and more. Maybe you'll throw in an extra rune or two for more potency? That definitely won't backfire!

Bewitching Friendships…And Maybe More?: Get to know the charming residents of Flora including three romance-able characters. Will you end up with a date to the festival?